PAN Communications Lands Integrated Marketing & PR Partnership with Leading HR Tech Platform Brazen

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PAN Communications, a leading integrated marketing and PR firm, today announced it will be the agency of record for Brazen, the number one virtual hiring event and online career fair software brand. At a time when in-person events have come to a halt, Brazen’s ability to provide virtual support for human resources (HR) and talent acquisition (TA) teams across the Fortune 500 landscape and beyond has never been more apparent.

The PAN team saw true potential for the HR tech brand to disrupt a market traditionally void of innovative solutions like the Brazen platform. This vision and the agency’s extensive technology expertise supported the brand’s decision to select PAN as its agency of record.

“As we began our search for a firm that fit our needs and understood our mission, we immediately knew that PAN was a fit,” said Joe Matar, vice president of marketing at Brazen. “The team knows how to bring awareness to rapidly growing technology brands that are modernizing conventional ways of thinking and doing, and that’s what Brazen has set out to accomplish during a time when virtual communication is critical.”

Through a two-phased approach, PAN will support Brazen in its mission to help enterprises, states, municipalities, universities, hiring agencies, and HR and TA teams make more meaningful connections with prospective talent on a day-to-day basis. Starting with targeted media relations, executive thought leadership and analyst relations programs, PAN will work closely with Brazen’s marketing team to deliver high brand visibility around key topics and themes within the human resource, talent acquisition and technology industries.

During phase two, PAN will help expand Brazen’s executive thought leadership bench to include a wider variety of experts while broadening its analyst relations outreach to further validate the software brand’s value proposition in front of important audiences. Tying these programs together, the team will create impactful content and offer an ongoing PR strategy that will help elevate the Brazen story.

“At PAN, we work with cutting-edge technology brands that offer unique solutions across the enterprise, and Brazen is no exception,” said Catherine Doyle, vice president at PAN Communications. “There is no better time than the present to bring Brazen’s capabilities to the forefront of industry conversations, when so many teams are struggling to adapt to our new virtual world. We believe a personalized, integrated marketing and PR strategy will support this goal that the team has set out to achieve.”

