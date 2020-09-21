Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty Welcomes The Candice Schott Team

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty joined the global real estate franchise network in March of 2020. Toronto Realty’s franchise territory encompasses the majority of Southern Ontario and equates to a third of the Canadian population. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty is excited to announce the signing of The Schott Team (Candice and Jason Schott) of Keller Williams Referred Realty.

Candice Schott has been an integral part of the Keller Williams culture in Toronto through her coaching and training programs as well as running the number one Keller Williams Team in Canada in previous years and ranking in the top 10 this year.

David Binns has been working with the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty team for three years now and was integral to the transition to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices network. David has been in the industry for over 15 years and has a mixture of commercial and residential experience that proves invaluable as a trainer and coach. “With the addition of Binns and Schott leading our east end charge, along with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty we are now strategically poised for expansion throughout the Greater Toronto Area. Our corporate culture is a powerful tool as we grow, and Binns and Schott are just that, cultural influencers,” says Mark Wadden, CEO.

Toronto Realty’s President and Co-Founder, Blair Johnson, weighed in with his excitement on the team’s latest inclusions. “Candice’s technology and training background and vision for technology in our industry will be a powerful addition for me as I embark on this year’s biggest goal of developing our own proprietary technology for our Realtors.”

Chris Stuart, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, said of the addition, “It has been exciting to watch Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty aggressively pursue their vision of personally serving the entire Greater Toronto Area with knowledgeable Forever Agents.”

“When we welcomed Mark Wadden and Blair Johnson of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty to the network in February, we expected bold and innovative moves from them,” added Gino Blefari, chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “In only six months, they’ve added to their team and expanded as Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices West Realty and vision of expansion to serve more home buyers and sellers.”

Joining Toronto Realty also offered Candice Schott that opportunity to realize her vision. “When we were presented with the opportunity to partner with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty we were beyond excited. The leadership, the marketing systems, the brand recognition and the culture of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is forging the future of real estate. We are looking forward to a culture that lends to helping the agents grow their business and homeowner experiences that are second to none.”

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Toronto Realty

Founded in 2015, Toronto Realty is one of Toronto’s most sought-after luxury residential real estate brokerages. The 120+ real estate professionals have earned a reputation for leveraging cutting-edge technology with high-touch customer service. At this point in time, the company services the Greater Toronto Area and has growth plans for Southern Ontario. For additional information, visit www.bhhstoronto.ca.

About Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices is one of the world’s fastest-growing residential real estate brokerage franchise networks, with more than 50,000 real estate professionals, nearly 1,500 offices throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Europe and the Middle East, and more than $119 billion in real estate sales volume. The network, among the few organizations entrusted to use the world-renowned Berkshire Hathaway name, brings to the real estate market a definitive mark of trust, integrity, stability and longevity. Visit www.berkshirehathawayhs.com.