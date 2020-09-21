UnitedLex Partners with World Commerce & Contracting on Global Research Initiative

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnitedLex, the leading technology and legal services company, and the newly rebranded World Commerce & Contracting (formerly IACCM), the leading global association for contract and commercial management, announced a major research collaboration that will unlock valuable insights. This new project will produce a diagnostic tool for C-Suite leaders and contracting teams across multiple industries to better understand the sources of contract value leakage, its impact on their company’s bottom line, and a roadmap for improvement.

"World Commerce & Contracting has been an inspiration for UnitedLex since our founding. They have transformed contract and negotiation strategy, embracing and pioneering new technology much in the same way UnitedLex does today," said UnitedLex CEO Dan Reed.

Speaking of Tim Cummins, World Commerce & Contracting’s founder, Reed continued, “Tim is a true visionary whose mentorship and influence inspired UnitedLex to think in terms of ‘art of the possible’ in its commitment to empower the leading companies of the world in all things commercial and contracting."

For more than 20 years, World Commerce & Contracting has been the leading source for research-based insights that shed light on revenue losses resulting from contract process inefficiencies.

World Commerce & Contracting and UnitedLex will launch a bespoke research initiative with the Association's membership of 70,000 diverse organizations. The new data collected from the survey will delve deeper into existing contract erosion research by identifying the causes of contract value leakage, new technologies that can reign in value erosion, and practices that can lead to business-wide growth.

“Commercial inspiration and innovation have rarely been as important as they are today. There is no better time to make this progressive move as an association. We are proud of our heritage and proud to confirm our continued position as the leading commerce and contracting association," said World Commerce & Contracting Global CEO Sally Guyer.

"Since 2006, UnitedLex has been with us on our journey of innovation, evolving technology and offerings that address much-needed efficiency and effectiveness in the delivery of legal and commercial services. By working together, we continue to achieve our collective missions and look forward to future collaboration.”

"UnitedLex has always appreciated the incredible contribution that World Commerce & Contracting has made to the profession," said Dan Hendy, executive vice president, Corporate and Commercial Services at UnitedLex. "This unique collaboration is an opportunity for UnitedLex to bring additional expertise and insights to help drive this critical research that brings to light the importance of contracting teams to businesses."

For the first time, World Commerce & Contracting will be holding their global conference virtually from September 21 to 25, reimagining the way members share, network, and collaborate. The Vibe Summit will bring Dan Reed and Tim Cummins together again to discuss their vision for how new technologies and capabilities will continue to advance commercial and contract management as a business discipline. Register now for the conference and listen to Dan and Tim’s discussion on September 24 at 9:15 am ET / 2:15 pm BST.

About UnitedLex

UnitedLex is a technology and legal services company committed to delivering full-scale Digital Transformation. The world’s most forward-thinking law departments rely on the company’s expertise in over 25 global jurisdictions. Founded in 2006, the team includes 3,000 legal, engineering, and technology professionals with major operations in 18 countries.