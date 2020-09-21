KBRA Releases ESG Research: DOL’s Proposed Rule Sets Limits to ESG Investing Under ERISA

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has released a report on the Department of Labor’s (DOL) issuance of a notice of proposed rulemaking on the scope of fiduciary duties, with implications for integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) factors in investment activities.

The proposed rule, Financial Factors in Selecting Plan Investments, was developed by DOL’s Employee Benefits Security Administration (EBSA) and aims to clarify regulation around investment duties. However, multiple stakeholders have criticized the rule, commenting on the confusion and unnecessary burden it could create. KBRA has been monitoring DOL’s ruling to assess the policy’s potential ramifications and impact on ESG investments.

Click here to view the report.

