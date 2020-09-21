Take Charge America Offering Free One-On-One Housing Counseling During October

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In response to ongoing economic impacts of COVID-19, Phoenix-based Take Charge America has made its one-on-one housing counseling services free through the end of October.

“Whether facing eviction, shopping for a home in a tight market or experiencing anxiety about foreclosure or mortgage default, people are experiencing a wide range of struggles related to housing because of the pandemic,” said Jeremy Wine, manager of housing counseling services for Take Charge America. “Everybody’s situation is different, but our counselors will work with individuals to understand their specific housing goals and create a customized action plan to achieve them.”

The HUD-approved, nonprofit credit and housing counseling agency offers three types of housing counseling services:

Pre-Purchase Housing Counseling

For individuals ready to buy a home or exploring their options, pre-purchase counseling will help determine what type of housing suits their needs, discuss budgeting for house-related expenses and the logistics of the home buying process. Session includes:

Pros and cons of buying a home

Fair housing guidelines

Search considerations and housing options

Affordability, upfront costs and ongoing costs

Mortgage types and options

Application process and protecting your investment

Post-Purchase Housing Counseling

For individuals who already own their home, post-purchase counseling can help homeowners develop an action plan to protect their investment and maintain their homeownership goals. Session includes:

Routine maintenance and repairs

System maintenance schedule

Home safety and emergency preparedness

Home improvement and financing options

Avoiding foreclosure and default options

Rental Counseling

For individuals getting their own place for the first time or moving to a new location, rental counseling will discuss different types of rentals, what best meets people’s needs, budgeting and the application process. Sessions include:

Pros and cons of renting

Fair housing guidelines

Search considerations and rental unit options

Affordability, upfront costs and ongoing costs

Tenant and landlord responsibilities

The application process and protecting your investment

Free sessions are available through the end of October, but space is limited. Prospective homebuyers and renters can call 866-987-2008 or email housing@takechargeamerica.org to schedule an appointment.

Take Charge America also offers an online homebuyer education course, which is a requirement when qualifying for down payment assistance. Cost is $100 per individual or couple.

About Take Charge America, Inc.

Founded in 1987, Take Charge America, Inc. is a nonprofit agency offering financial education and counseling services including credit counseling, debt management, student loan counseling, housing counseling and bankruptcy counseling. It has helped nearly 2 million consumers nationwide manage their personal finances and debts. To learn more, visit www.takechargeamerica.org or call (888) 822-9193.