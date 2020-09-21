Dr. Bee Thomas Tells African American Woman Business Owners To “Expect F*cking More” With 5 Keys to Go From Employee To Successful Entrepreneur In New Book

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dr. Burnetta (Bee) Thomas, sounds the alarm for African American women business owners with the launch of her new book, Expect F*cking More: The 5 Keys to Business Success for African American Women. The book provides 5 keys to success and knowledge to help grow their business, think bigger, and expect more. According to a recent study on the State of Woman Owned Businesses, African American women-owned businesses (AAWBO) earned an average revenue of $24,700 compared to $143,100, for all women-owned businesses in the U.S., highlighting the immense disparity between gender and African American entrepreneurial success compared to white business owners.

“This is a message for Now. Small business owner’s make-up the economic fabric of America, and African American women make up the largest segment of women owned businesses,” says Dr. Thomas. “Despite their success, African American female business owners may suffer dual discrimination. The time has come for Black women-owned businesses to take center stage. It’s not good enough to have a ‘seat at the table” of business ownership and accept mediocre results. It’s time for her to own the table, building, and block.”

In her new book, Dr. Thomas, renowned for her published studies on the success factors of African American female entrepreneurs, serves as the reader’s private business instructor – teaching her proven methods for business success. Holding a Doctoral degree in Business Administration, Dr. Thomas is an Air Force veteran, former federal police officer and college professor who started her first company in 2007.

The 5 tips readers will learn include:

The tools necessary for business success, go from employee to successful business owner

How to develop a business with what is accessible and on-hand

Support and education black female entrepreneurs need to build better companies

How to grow a business and think bigger

Resources to increase financial literacy, networking, mindset, and so much more!

“This year, 2020, is the time for change. Success is a goal attainable by all. I am sounding the alarm for African American Women Business Owners. I am giving her the keys to business success,” offers Dr. Thomas.