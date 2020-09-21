Mauldin & Jenkins Introduces New Service Offering, Sales Tax Simplified

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mauldin & Jenkins is pleased to announce the launch of Sales Tax Simplified (StaxS), a new sales and use tax return preparation service that focuses on eliminating sales tax burdens for business owners.

Jeff Dorris, CPA, will lead the initiative. “Sales Tax Simplified (StaxS) was created to fill the void of sales tax return filing,” Dorris said. “Sales tax software companies provide tax returns, but they don’t know your name or your business. At StaxS, we know who you are and what you do. Not only do we provide return filing services, we also help our clients with all aspects of sales and use tax compliance and planning, all for a competitive price.”

Dorris’s experience includes State Income Tax, Sales and Use Tax, Personal Property Tax, as well as Credits and Incentives. Jeff enjoys state tax planning and organization restructuring to reduce the client’s overall state tax burden.

Learn more about Sales Tax Simplified (StaxS) by visiting our website at www.salestaxsimplified.com.

Mauldin & Jenkins is recognized as one of Atlanta’s Top 25 Largest Firms by the Atlanta Business Journal and a Top 100 Certified Public Accounting firm by Inside Public Accounting. Since 1918, Mauldin & Jenkins has provided assurance, tax and advisory services. The firm has nine offices located across the Southeast, including Florida, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The firm serves clients in a range of industries including government, healthcare, construction, nonprofit, financial services, film & entertainment, entrepreneurial, and higher education. For more information, please visit www.mjcpa.com.