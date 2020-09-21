Green House Data Expands Services, Footprint, Rebrands as Lunavi as it Helps Organizations Illuminate Path from Legacy Systems to Modern Application Innovation

Following seven acquisitions in just six years, Green House Data rebrands to better reflect its comprehensive offerings, expertise and value. Introducing Lunavi. (www.Lunavi.com) (Graphic: Business Wire)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. & DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Green House Data, a leading provider of digital transformation consulting and managed IT services, is rebranding to unify its recently acquired companies and nine locations throughout North America under one brand name – Lunavi. The new name reflects the company’s growth and unique ability to provide end-to-end solutions that span from migrating legacy infrastructure to the cloud to enabling cloud native, modern application development.

Since its founding in 2007, Lunavi (formerly Green House Data) has provided highly effective alternatives to conventional enterprise technology solutions. Over the past six years, the company steadily expanded service offerings in Microsoft Azure, modern apps, security, and disaster recovery through seven acquisitions, and doubled its employee headcount. At the same time, it deepened its talent bench, expanded partnerships and almost doubled its multi-year development deals with clients in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, and others. As its client roster and employee numbers grew, so did its locations throughout North America in Denver; Cheyenne, WY; Omaha, NE (through its acquisition of Deliveron); Atlanta; Seattle, and Toronto.

The company’s new name, Lunavi, combines two critical attributes "Lu" meaning light and "Navi" meaning navigation. Together, they describe how the company works to collectively illuminate the path forward to help clients navigate what's next, spotlighting the company’s mission to help enterprises modernize technology, extract measurable ROI, and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

“As organizations look to digitally transform their businesses to become more nimble, cost-efficient, and competitive, Lunavi is in a unique position to provide the ‘best of both worlds.’ We have the breadth of capabilities and scale to handle complex modern application design as well as wholesale migration to the cloud while providing the attentive, customer-centric focus of a boutique organization,” said Lunavi CEO Shawn Mills. “2020 has been a challenging year for many, and companies are looking for new ways to better address customers’ needs, create value, and position themselves for growth. That’s what we do for our clients.”

According to Gartner’s Executive Leadership: Digital Business Transformation Primer for 2020, “83% of board directors globally say digital technology will lead to substantial or complete industry transformation.”

Lunavi is a Microsoft Gold Partner, Azure Expert MSP, and VMWare Cloud Verified partner offering deep expertise in the Microsoft ecosystem and enterprise IT software and services.

About Lunavi

Lunavi, formerly Green House Data, helps companies to digitally transform their businesses and illuminate the path forward in IT modernization through the power of human ingenuity. Lunavi helps organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare, education, and others to develop business applications, solve traditional IT challenges, and extract ROI with comprehensive services in cloud migration, modern application development, and managed services. With nine locations throughout North America in Denver; Cheyenne, WY; Omaha, NE; Atlanta; Seattle, and Toronto, and its status as a Microsoft Gold Partner, Lunavi delivers a remarkable customer experience to help navigate what’s possible, what’s next. Visit www.Lunavi.com, on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.