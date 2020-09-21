State Street and Protective Life Corporation Agree to Expand Service Agreement and Add Outsourced Accounting Solution

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced that it has renewed an expanded service agreement with Protective Life Corporation (Protective), a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. and will now provide the insurer with outsourced accounting services for a significant portion of its separate account life and annuity business. Protective provides financial services through the production, distribution and administration of insurance and investment products throughout the U.S.

Findings from State Street’s 2019 Growth Study suggest that insurers across the globe are focused on back and middle office enhancements. Thirty-one percent cited optimizing these parts of their business as a critical short-term technology outcome that will help them to realize their growth ambitions.

“At State Street, we’ve been developing solutions for the insurance market for over 30 years,” said Christopher Coleman, head of Global Client Coverage at State Street. “We are incredibly pleased to announce this new outsourcing agreement with Protective, as we are confident that our global accounting platform will identify and resolve exceptions, enhance efficiencies, and help to mitigate risk for Protective.”

