EpiFaith®, The Innovative Epidural Safeguard, now arrives in APAC Hospitals.

TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Flat Medical Co., Ltd., a MedTech company providing clinical safety solutions, has announced that it has launched its flagship product, EpiFaith®, in the Asia Pacific market.

Following its U.S. and European launch announcement in 2019, the company has been devoted to supplying EpiFaith®, the visualized safety solution for epidural locating, to Western hospitals. At the same time, it has kept working on getting regulatory approval in its hometown market, the Asia Pacific region.

“Epidural is one of the most common procedures we do in our daily practice; most Asian anesthesiologists are good at performing it; colleagues here believe that they can do it easily with the current technique,” said Dr. Wei-Zen Sun, a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at National Taiwan University Hospital and a medical consultant on Flat Medical’s advisory board. “But the truth is it's not, PDPH and CNS injury in epidural is still a big problem, and, unfortunately, some colleagues chose to neglect the risk. We are happy that the product has finally been approved and launched here to eliminate the accidental dural puncture.”

During the annual meeting of TSA (Taiwanese Society of Anesthesiologists), which took place on September 19 and 20, the company announced its formal launch of EpiFaith® in the Asia Pacific market. “Seriously, I think this product is incredible,” said Dr. Chien-Kun Ting, a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology at Taipei Veteran General Hospital. “We just finished a trial of EpiFaith® for thoracic epidural; it’s impressive that the product can indicate the arrival of the space precisely, even on those tough cases.”

The company got its first regulatory approval in Asia in the second quarter of 2020, from the Taiwanese FDA. It is also working with selected local partners in Australia, Japan, South Korea, India, and Vietnam to have EpiFaith® approved and launched in local markets.

About Flat Medical Co., Ltd.

Flat Medical is a MedTech company focusing on safety solutions for clinical procedures. Supported by key opinion leaders and venture capitalists in the United States, Europe, and Asia, the company is commercializing and developing various applications for its innovative EpiFaith® tech.