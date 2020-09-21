Corient Announces New Strategic Partnership with Merchant

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corient Capital Partners, LLC, an independent wealth advisory firm with $3.1B of assets under management (AUM), announced today that it has formed a strategic partnership with Merchant Investment Management, LLC to fuel the growth of its business.

As part of the strategic partnership, Merchant has made a minority, non-controlling investment in Corient. Merchant will provide capital to help Corient accelerate enterprise, professional leadership and platform growth.

“ Corient has been one of the fastest growing wealth management firms since the company’s founding in 2015,” said James Rooney, CEO of Corient. “ We want to build on our success by ensuring Corient has the durability and longevity to serve clients not just today, but for generations to come. We look forward to working closely with Merchant in the years ahead to achieve our goals.”

“ Our vision when we founded Corient was to create the preeminent independent advisory firm serving the nation’s most successful and influential families,” said Darren L. Henderson, partner of Corient. “ Merchant shares this vision and our future outlook as we continue to build a firm that our clients can’t outgrow, expand our platform and investment offerings, all while providing clients with best-in-class solutions.”

Corient’s impressive client list includes wealthy families, business owners, public company executives, private foundations and professional athletes. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the firm operates nationwide. As an independent firm, Corient provides clients a wide array of investment offerings with objectivity and transparency.

“ Corient is uniquely positioned as a leader in wealth management to a select group of individuals, families and institutions,” said Marc Spilker, executive chairman of Merchant. “ Our partnership will help ensure that Corient has the flexibility to continually invest in its business as it enters this exciting new phase as an enterprise-caliber firm.”

Mr. Spilker continued, “ I see this partnership as emblematic of the evolution that’s taking place in the wealth management industry -- businesses align with the Merchant ecosystem of independent wealth firms and service providers that collectively offer full access to the most advanced industry tools and solutions.”

About Corient Capital Partners, LLC:

Corient Capital Partners, LLC, an independent wealth advisory firm with $3.1B of assets under management (AUM), providing holistic advice to wealthy families, business owners, public company executives, private foundations and professional athletes. Corient was founded in 2015 when seven senior partners decided that an independent firm would be the best way to continue to serve clients. For more information, please visit: www.corient.com.

About Merchant Investment Management, LLC:

Merchant is a private partnership providing growth capital, management resources, strategic opportunities and direction to independent financial services companies, particularly those focused on wealth and asset management. For additional information, please visit: www.merchantim.com.