Kindred Healthcare and Community Health Network Announce Plans to Build Third Inpatient Rehabilitation Hospital in the Indianapolis Area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. & INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kindred Healthcare, LLC (“Kindred”) and Community Health Network (“Community”) today announced a joint venture to build and operate their third inpatient rehabilitation hospital in the Indianapolis, Indiana, metro area.

Kindred and Community operate Community Rehabilitation Hospital North in Northeast Indianapolis, which opened in June 2013, and Community Rehabilitation Hospital South in Greenwood, a suburb of Indianapolis, which opened in August 2018. This third hospital will be located in the western part of the Indianapolis metro area to help address the growing need for inpatient rehabilitation services in the Indianapolis market.

The new 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital will have all private rooms and focus on acute rehabilitation for patients who suffer from stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, complex neurological disorders, orthopedic conditions, multiple trauma, amputation and other injuries or disorders. The 50,000-square-foot, two-story rehabilitation facility will also feature large multidisciplinary therapy gymnasiums outfitted with the latest therapeutic technologies, including augmented reality balance training, therapy bionics and a full body exoskeleton. The hospital will also include a therapeutic courtyard with exterior amenities to support patient care and help patients return to daily living activities.

“ We are excited to build on our relationship with Community Health – one of the nation’s leading health care providers – to offer the Indianapolis community increased access to high-quality inpatient rehabilitation services,” said Russ Bailey, Chief Operating Officer of Kindred Rehabilitation Hospitals. “ As with our two existing hospitals that we operate with Community, this new hospital will be dedicated to passionately advocating for and providing hope, healing and recovery to patients in its care.”

“ The Community Rehabilitation hospitals in Indianapolis have provided high-quality and compassionate rehabilitative care, exceeding the national benchmark for patients discharged to their home or community,” said Jim Ransom, Division Vice President – East, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services. “ The community’s response has demonstrated the need for additional rehabilitation services in the Indianapolis area, and we are eager to meet that need.”

“ As we consider the needs of patients and how we can best align our resources to meet those needs, we realized patient-focused, specialized rehabilitation services in our west region made sense,” said Community Chief Operating Officer Jason Fahrlander. “ Our goal in everything we do is to deliver exceptional care where and when patients need it. We are happy to have a partnership that allows us to build on that promise in the Indianapolis market.”

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, LLC is a healthcare services company based in Louisville, Kentucky with annual revenues of approximately $3.1 billion(1). At June 30, 2020, Kindred through its subsidiaries had approximately 32,000 employees providing healthcare services in 1,731 locations in 46 states, including 64 long-term acute care hospitals, 22 inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, 10 sub-acute units, 94 inpatient rehabilitation units (hospital-based), contract rehabilitation service businesses which served 1,541 non-affiliated sites of service, and behavioral health services. Ranked as one of Fortune magazine’s Most Admired Healthcare Companies for nine years, Kindred’s mission is to help our patients reach their highest potential for health and healing with intensive medical and rehabilitative care through a compassionate patient experience. For more information, go to www.kindredhealthcare.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

(1) Revenues for the last twelve months ended June 30, 2020.

About Community Health Network

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Community Health Network has been deeply committed to the communities it serves since opening its first hospital, Community Hospital East, in 1956. Community Health Network puts patients first while offering a full continuum of healthcare services, world-class innovations and a new focus on population health management. Exceptional care, simply delivered, is what sets Community Health Network apart and what makes it a leading not-for-profit healthcare destination in central Indiana. For more information about Community Health Network, please visit eCommunity.com.