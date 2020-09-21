Intercontinental Exchange Launches Three New MSCI Index Futures Contracts

ATLANTA & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of mortgage technology, data and listing services, today announced the launch of three new MSCI Index futures contracts. The new contracts, which began trading today, are listed on ICE Futures U.S. and five expiry months have been listed for each contract: December 2020, March 2021, June 2021, September 2021 and December 2021.

“These new contracts build on our relationship with MSCI and highlight our commitment to offering customers a variety of ESG-related, country-specific index futures for benchmarking and managing risk,” said Trabue Bland, President of ICE Futures U.S.

The new MSCI Index futures contracts are listed below:

MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders GTR Index (symbol: JSL)

MSCI Japan NTR Index (symbol: JPP)

MSCI USA Minimum Volatility GTR Index (symbol: MUV)

Across ICE Futures U.S. and ICE Futures Europe, ICE lists more than 100 futures contracts on MSCI indices capturing the entire world equity opportunity set. With the widest and steadily growing buy-side user base of all MSCI derivative venues, ICE is committed to providing participants around the world with the tools they need to manage equity risk in a capital efficient manner.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company formed in the year 2000 to modernize markets. ICE serves customers by operating the exchanges, clearing houses and information services they rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global financial and commodity markets. A leader in market data, ICE Data Services serves the information and connectivity needs across virtually all asset classes. As the parent company of the New York Stock Exchange, the company is the premier venue for raising capital in the world, driving economic growth and transforming markets.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located at http://www.intercontinentalexchange.com/terms-of-use. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE, Ellie Mae and the combined business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on February 6, 2020.

ICE-CORP