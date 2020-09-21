Wintershall Dea and Cognite Enable Domain Experts to Harness Value From Data in the North Sea

OSLO, Norway--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a continued commitment to drive value through digital, Wintershall Dea has agreed with Cognite to deploy Cognite Data Fusion (CDF) to Brage, scaling the Wintershall Dea Data Hub from Germany to Norway.

This effort builds on an existing partnership between the companies. It will allow the ingestion and contextualization of data from the Brage field to build applications which support Wintershall Dea domain experts in decision-making for smart maintenance and production optimization.

An advisory tool to enable dynamic separator capacity limits will be developed to support decisions related to production optimization, thereby increasing throughput & reduced OPEX.

Safety optimization for critical valves will be achieved by moving from calendar-based maintenance to proactive maintenance, by using contextualized data from valves and other safety-critical equipment.

“We look forward to the development of these solutions with Cognite as they are proven technologies, allowing us to add value quickly,” said Christian Eide from Wintershall Dea Norge.

Cognite will collaborate with operational technology (OT) architects, the data integration team and subject matter experts from Wintershall Dea to develop these solutions, leveraging data from CDF.

This collaboration is also laying foundations for further scaling and acceleration of digital initiatives and Wintershall Dea’s Data Hub. The Data Hub ensures a data reference architecture, the critical enabler to scale initiatives across assets, and is leveraging Cognite Data Fusion as an important component.

“This is a perfect example of Cognite Data Fusion being used to empower and assist workers at Wintershall Dea with actual development and solution delivery that leads to a complete handover of the process as they continue to lead the way with their digital agenda,” said John Markus Lervik, president of Cognite.

About Wintershall Dea

Wintershall Dea is Europe’s leading independent natural gas and oil company with more than 120 years of experience as an operator and project partner along the entire E&P value chain. The company with German roots and headquarters in Kassel and Hamburg explores for and produces gas and oil in 13 countries worldwide in an efficient and responsible manner. With activities in Europe, Russia, Latin America and the MENA region (Middle East & North Africa), Wintershall Dea has a global upstream portfolio and, with its participation in natural gas transport, is also active in the midstream business.

Wintershall Dea was formed from the merger of Wintershall Holding GmbH and DEA Deutsche Erdoel AG, in 2019. Today, the company employs around 2,500 people worldwide from over 60 nations.

About Cognite

Cognite is a global industrial software-as-a-service (SaaS) company supporting the full-scale digital transformation of heavy-asset industries around the world. Their key product, Cognite Data Fusion (CDF), empowers companies with contextualized OT/IT data to drive industrial applications that increase safety, sustainability, and efficiency, and drive revenue. Visit us at www.cognite.com and follow us on Twitter @CogniteData or at LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/cognitedata