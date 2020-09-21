Disney and Lucasfilm Announce “Mando Mondays” – A New Global Product Reveal Program in Celebration of “The Mandalorian”

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fans of the Disney+ original series “The Mandalorian” just received a new reason to look forward to Mondays. Disney and Lucasfilm today announced Mando Mondays, an all-new global consumer products, games and publishing program, kicking off on October 26, that will debut goods inspired by the series.

After premiering last fall and quickly taking the world by storm, “The Mandalorian” – which took home seven awards last week during the 2020 Primetime Emmy® Awards – will return for its highly anticipated second season Friday, October 30, streaming only on Disney+. The Mandalorian and the Child continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through the dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

After fans experience the latest episode every Friday on Disney+, they can visit MandoMondays.com each Monday to see what new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content and more will be unveiled. Mando Mondays will run for nine weeks, culminating on December 21.

“ When ‘The Mandalorian’ debuted last year on Disney+, the show became an instant phenomenon, with fans of all ages expressing excitement for products related to its iconic characters – particularly the Child,” said Kareem Daniel, president, Disney Consumer Products, Games and Publishing. “ This fall, as the world continues to watch the narrative unfold, we will further bring this unique Star Wars story to life through a must-have selection of toys, books, comics, digital content, and more.”

To celebrate this announcement, select pre-orders for the first wave of Mando Mondays products will kick off today at 1:00 p.m. PDT / 4:00 p.m. EDT across top retailers globally, including shopDisney.com. Products available for pre-order today include the Hasbro Black Series Credit Collection, new Funko Pop! bobbleheads, the LEGO® Star Wars The Child construction set and much more, all viewable now at MandoMondays.com.

The countdown starts now! For more details, visit MandoMondays.com and follow the conversation on social using #MandoMondays.

