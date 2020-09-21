MANSCAPED™ Named Brand Partner Of Viral Music App, Triller

Give the MANSCAPED account on Triller a follow for hilarious content that is sure to make you laugh — and think twice about your below-the-waist care and hygiene!

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MANSCAPED™, the global leader in below-the-waist grooming and hygiene, announced today its new strategic partnership with Triller, the viral music platform and one of the world’s top apps. Together, the brands will work together to elevate Triller in the social media space, diversify and augment MANSCAPED’s reach, and offer something special to the app’s rapidly growing user base.

MANSCAPED’s social media has been touted by fans and industry experts alike for its highly engaging content and management. In just the past year, the brand grew its presence by 275%, with 775,000 total followers across channels today. The team is eager to bring the same strategies and results to Triller, while navigating the platform’s newest trends and unique capabilities.

“ Our social team continually leans in to rising platforms where we feel like we can create a strong community and share content that makes people smile, which is how we’ve seen so much success on other apps,” said Tyler Wentworth, Director of Social Media at MANSCAPED, and the star of the brand’s TikTok account. “ We’re just starting to unpack all that comes with Triller, and we couldn’t be more excited. We look forward to growing a similar cult following on this platform.”

“ Triller is thrilled to welcome MANSCAPED onboard as a brand partner on the platform. Their unique, edgy, humorous approach to social content aligns perfectly with the Triller community, and we can't wait to create cultural moments together with the MANSCAPED team on Triller,” said Bonin Bough, Chief Growth Officer at Triller.

The partnership kicked off yesterday and will offer scrollers fresh and funny original content from MANSCAPED’s verified account. To get a glimpse of some of the genius posts and viral videos coming out of MANSCAPED, follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Triller:

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About MANSCAPED™:

Founded in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED is the first and leading brand dedicated to men's grooming and hygiene below-the-waist. The product range includes only the best tools, formulations, and accessories for a simple and effective male grooming routine. With direct-to-consumer shipping in the United States, United Kingdom, Australia and Canada, as well as placement in Target and Best Buy retail locations across the U.S., MANSCAPED is a one-stop shopping destination for men looking for a brand that is focused on the needs of what has, for too long, been a sensitive and often taboo subject. For more information, visit MANSCAPED.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and Triller.