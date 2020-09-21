Applied DNA Enters into Supply Agreement with ITW Pillar Technologies to Bring CertainT® Platform to Textiles Including Those Used in Personal Protective Equipment

STONY BROOK, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (“Applied DNA” or the "Company"), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates, supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, today announced it has entered into a supply agreement (the “Agreement”) for its CertainT® platform with ITW Pillar Technologies (“Pillar”), a division of Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Under the terms of the Agreement, Applied DNA will supply SigNature® molecular tags and SigNify® in-field authentication devices to Pillar for use on materials and products treated with Pillar’s patented plasma deposition technology. Said materials and products will carry Applied DNA’s CertainT trademark, representing authenticity, origin, traceability, sustainability, and quality that will bring transparency to Pillar’s customers’ supply chains and enable these customers to promote traceability and trust in the materials used in their products. Pillar’s systems are utilized by many of the leading manufacturers of N95 masks, gowns, and other equipment used by frontline healthcare practitioners. Plasma deposition technology allows for the finishing of textiles that imparts varying enhanced characteristics – wickability, breathability, ink and dye uptake, anti-microbial, hydrophobicity, etc. – that are ecofriendly to apply relative to traditional wet-chemical processes. The Agreement supports Pillar’s strategy to combat the growing issue of counterfeit PPE entering the healthcare supply chain as the COVID-19 pandemic increases demand and has grown to include other materials and products manufactured by Pillar’s customers.

Pillar personnel will be fully trained in the application of the unique molecular tags and in the use of the in-field authentication systems. Pillar will incorporate SigNature molecular tags into textiles including, but not limited to, polypropylene, cotton, recycled polyester, nylon, wool, and viscose for the manufacture of products, including those used in the manufacture of personal protective equipment (PPE). Authentication of all tagged materials and products will be tracked via CertainT’s cloud-based portal for ease of access by Pillar and its customers.

“We believe our partnership with Applied DNA in the deployment of its CertainT platform across our manufacturing lines provides brands and manufacturers the most advanced and secure plasma-based systems available on the market globally. As the standard of proof and need for greater transparency continues to increase, so too does the need to have a scientific basis to support sustainability goals and ongoing commercial programs. Our customers now have the complete solution that gives them formidable brand protection and assurance with forensic certainty,” said Rory Wolf, CEO of ITW Pillar Technologies. “We are especially pleased to offer definitive proof of the authenticity of PPE materials to customers at a time when COVID-19-fueled demand has led to an influx of substandard and falsified product in the healthcare supply chain.”

Commenting on the Agreement, MeiLin Wan, VP, Textiles at Applied DNA, stated, “Pillar represents further adoption of our CertainT platform and another avenue for the commercialization of our supply chain security solutions. Having validated and proven that our CertainT platform can work on a wide range of substrates with Pillar, the advancement in portable testing together with advancements in non-chemical applications for textiles and other materials provides a compelling solution for branded and proprietary products that require a trusted, market-ready solution.”

About CertainT

The CertainT® platform has three technology pillars (Tag, Test, Track) which allows raw materials and products to be tagged with a unique molecular identifier. This identifier can then be tested for its presence as it travels throughout a global supply chain. All the data points associated to tagging and testing are tracked by uploading to a secure cloud database. The platform can be used across industries such as textiles, cannabis, military, leather, fertilizer, pharmaceuticals, personal care.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA is a provider of molecular technologies that enable supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technology, product genotyping and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates.

The Company’s common stock is listed on NASDAQ under ticker symbol ‘APDN’, and its publicly traded warrants are listed on OTC under ticker symbol ‘APPDW’.

Applied DNA is a member of the Russell Microcap® Index.

About ITW Pillar Technologies

Founded in 1966, Pillar Technologies leads the industry in new product development for the packaging, converting and plastic film-printing marketplace. As a division of ITW, our company has access to literally hundreds of products manufactured by many business units within the family.

ITW businesses serve local customers and markets around the globe, with a significant presence in developed as well as emerging markets. The company has operations in 55 countries that employ more than 48,000 women and men who adhere to the highest ethical standards. These talented individuals, many of whom have specialized engineering or scientific expertise, contribute to our global leadership in innovation. We are proud of our broad portfolio of more than 17,000 granted and pending patents.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made by Applied DNA in this press release may be “forward-looking” in nature within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe Applied DNA’s future plans, projections, strategies and expectations, and are based on assumptions and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Applied DNA. Actual results could differ materially from those projected due to the possibility of a failure to make timely payment on its outstanding secured convertible notes and resulting enforcement by noteholders of remedies on collateral which includes substantially all of Applied DNA’s assets, its history of net losses, limited financial resources, limited market acceptance, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including whether any of Applied DNA’s or its partners diagnostic or therapeutic candidates will advance further in the preclinical research or clinical trial process, including receiving clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies to conduct clinical trials and whether and when, if at all, they will receive final approval from the U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, the unknown outcome of any applications to U.S. FDA or equivalent foreign regulatory agencies, our ability to successfully enter into commercial contracts for the implementation of our CertainT® platform and various other factors detailed from time to time in Applied DNA’s SEC reports and filings, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on December 12, 2019 and our subsequent quarterly report on Form 10-Q filed on February 6, 2020, May 14, 2020 and August 6, 2020, and other reports we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. Applied DNA undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless otherwise required by law.