McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC Named Placement Agent for New $1B SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP Targeting U.S. Build-for-Rent Homes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC, (“McIntyre”) announced today it has signed an agreement to act as the exclusive Placement Agent for SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP (the “Fund”). The Fund is a first-of-its-kind $1 billion opportunistic aggregation fund set to acquire and invest in approximately 4,000 to 5,000 new construction Build-for-Rent (BFR) homes in addition to existing asset single-family residential portfolios across the U.S.

McIntyre’s role for the alternative capital investment, BFR-focused fund is to ensure potential investors meet the standards and requirements mandated by the SEC and FINRA. Rules and regulations consistently fluctuate; therefore, McIntyre will facilitate investor due diligence and onboarding leaving the SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP partners to execute the Fund’s objectives. As the Fund’s FINRA registered broker-dealer, McIntyre will also assist the Fund in gaining access to qualified alternative capital investors through McIntyre’s extensive network.

“The SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP team is second-to-none in the single-family residential and BFR space,” said David McPhedran, founding partner, The McIntyre Companies, LLC. He added, “Launching a new fund involves stringent regulatory considerations. We’ve been involved with the team since the Fund’s earliest concept, and we’re excited to witness the Fund’s progression and strong market interest.”

Jeff Cline, CEO of SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP, stated, “The Fund is aimed to directly impact the current high demand for rental housing that has substantially increased in cities across the nation since the onset of COVID-19.” He added, “We believe our early onset alignment with McIntyre, a global advisory firm with decades of success, is a valuable step towards ensuring an effective Fund launch.”

Investment in real estate alternatives for portfolio diversification increases especially in times of financial upheaval and crisis. While certain asset classes within the commercial real estate sector have struggled since the pandemic hit our national borders, the opportunities for income and growth in SFR and purpose-built rental homes has gained in high popularity with investors. Notable companies recently citing an increased emphasis into the rental housing sector include Blackstone Group Inc.’s investment in Tricon Residential Inc., and JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s asset-management arm, which recently strengthened a joint venture with landlord American Homes 4 Rent to develop approximately 2,500 SFR homes in high-growth U.S. West and Southeast markets.

McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC was previously known as Gotham Capital Advisors, LLC.

About SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP

SVN | SFR Capital Fund I, LP is a private, commercial real estate investment fund dedicated to the Build-for-Rent asset class. The $1-billion, institutional grade aggregation fund is based in New York City, NY and Phoenix, AZ. SVN International Corp. (SVNIC), a globally recognized Boston-based full-service CRE advisory firm, is an affiliated company to the General Partner. The Fund is advised by McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC a registered broker-dealer with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and a member of FINRA and SIPC. The Fund will aggregate approximately 4,000 new construction BFR homes as well as some value-add existing asset SFR portfolios to roll up into a large-scale commercial real estate portfolio for disposition. For more information visit www.svnsfrcapitalfund.com, call 602.466.1381 or email SFRCapitalFund@svn.com. To view disclaimer, visit www.svnsfrcapitalfund.com/legal.

About McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC

Based in New York City with operations in Texas and California, The McIntyre Companies, LLC is a diversified holding company utilizing two primary subsidiaries to meet the objectives of our clients. McIntyre Capital Partners, LLC is a FINRA registered broker-dealer focused on the strategic capital needs of our diverse clientele across a range of sectors including real estate, entertainment, eSports, healthcare technology and transportation. McIntyre Investment Partners, LLC is a strategic investment sponsor in the alternative investment space. For more information visit www.mcintyrecompanies.com, call us at (646) 450-3554 or email info@mcintyrecompanies.com.