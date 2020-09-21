KyckGlobal and Cambridge Global Payments Partner to Improve Cross-Border Payments for U.S.-Based Firms

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KyckGlobal, Inc., a digital payments firm offering a broad available array of payment types from a single point of reconciliation, and Cambridge Global Payments (“Cambridge”), a FLEETCOR company (NYSE:FLT) and a provider of integrated cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions, recently announced an alliance to deliver a streamlined solution for international payments originating in the United States and select countries. The partnership will provision “cross-border” payments – specifically international ACH payments and wires – in 145+ currencies to more than 200 countries.

In the partnership, KyckGlobal will provide a comprehensive technology layer featuring an array of high-value domestic and international endpoints from which payment recipients may select. The KyckGlobal portal also provides an integrated payer dashboard across payment methods along with annual tax summary capabilities to streamline management of outbound payments. Powered by Cambridge, KyckGlobal will deepen their cross-border payment solutions for domestic U.S. and international firms requiring fast implementation and reliable connectivity to the global marketplace.

“Cambridge’s network of bank partners and international sponsorship capabilities make them an exceptional ally to KyckGlobal,” said Ashish Bahl, founder and CEO of KyckGlobal. “This partnership will realize much of the potential of KyckGlobal, and remove the many obstacles that prevent businesses from entering the global marketplace.”

“We’re incredibly excited about our partnership with KyckGlobal and the opportunity that this relationship affords us in terms of delivering incremental value to clients and vendors globally,” said Mark Frey, President of Cambridge Global Payments. “Our combined technology platform will leverage KyckGlobal’s unique capabilities which are designed to maximize flexibility for our shared clients and enrich the user experience for vendors who receive payments across our global network in 145+ currencies and to more than 200 countries around the world.”

About KyckGlobal, Inc.

KyckGlobal delivers streamlined outbound B:C payments to help accelerate business, featuring a cloud-based platform with a growing array of today’s most popular payment types from a single point of reconciliation. The KyckGlobal solution improves the customer experience with more inclusive payment types and various options for faster payments. For corporates, the solution can reduce overhead with automated workflows and reporting, while engaging workers as to how and when they get paid. By allowing payers to issue one-time and recurring payments from one integrated platform, KyckGlobal is helping to transform how business gets done in the key verticals of specialty consumer finance, marketplaces and staffing, claims and appeasements, and multi-level marketing, among others. Visit www.kyckglobal.com and @KyckGlobal.

About Cambridge Global Payments

Cambridge Global Payments, a FLEETCOR company, is a leading provider of integrated cross-border payment services and currency risk management solutions. As a trusted partner for more than 25 years, Cambridge delivers innovative solutions designed to mitigate foreign exchange exposure and address unique business needs. Our award-winning capabilities and industry-leading technologies simplify the way businesses connect with the global marketplace. As one of the largest bank-independent providers globally, we are flexible and responsive, with offices and applicable licensing and regulatory approvals across North America, Europe, and Australia. Learn more at cambridgefx.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.