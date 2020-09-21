SalesBoost and Beekeeper forge partnership to provide enhanced hospitality workforce platform

PLANO, Texas & OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SalesBoost, the leading on-demand skill-based learning and coaching platform, and Beekeeper, the leading employee communications platform, have entered into a strategic partnership to provide access to SalesBoost training courses for Beekeeper users via a seamless sign on from the Beekeeper app . The partnership is designed to bring robust training directly to Beekeeper users through their trusted communication devices thus empowering the users with the tools they need on their job, accelerate time to proficiency, and drive an enhanced customer experience.

“This partnership offers an exceptional opportunity for our users to advance their professional development and become better trained, better skilled and more confident,” said Beekeeper Head of Hospitality, Andrada Paraschiv. “Robust training is essential at any time, and particularly during these unprecedented times, when employees come back to work in completely changed operating environments,” she added.

“The frontline employees using Beekeeper constitute an ideal audience to benefit from the on-demand SalesBoost platform. In a short time, we can ensure they learn how to enhance the outcomes of their customer interactions,” said SalesBoost CEO and Founder Gretta Brooks. “The science behind SalesBoost enables the quick development and effective retention of new expertise.”

SalesBoost is based on the neuroscience of adult learning and is proven to develop the muscle memory necessary to learn a new skill. The courses are delivered in short segments where users “learn by doing” with unlimited practice sessions using SalesBoost’s patented voice analysis training system. This active learning approach fosters a positive user experience, an increase in retention of skills, and on-going employee readiness.

The SalesBoost solution allows Beekeeper’s users in over 2000 hotels globally to tap into relevant, role-based content. Nearly 200 active courses are available under a host of categories including leadership, customer service, compliance, service execution, personal development, marketing initiatives, sales initiatives and various hospitality related roles such as operations, front desk, group sales, business travel, catering sales, conference services, and quick-service restaurants. The courses are self-paced and available on any device, in short, easily digestible, micro-learning segments. Users can access content that is meaningful to them, learn quickly, and practice real-world scenarios to be prepared for any situation.

Beekeeper offers a single, digital point of contact for hospitality workforces. Placing all communications and tools in one hub enables teams to improve business agility, productivity, and safety. This easy-to-use and highly adopted mobile platform can be leveraged to share important information to all employees instantly in their language of choice and measure who has seen the information. In addition, Beekeeper can boost employee morale and motivate teams through instant recognition and success celebration. In these unprecedented times, Beekeeper also helps comply with physical distancing requirements by digitizing information flows, forms, checklists, and documents.

SalesBoost is a patented, software as a service (SaaS) skill-based training and coaching solution for the hospitality industry that improves the value of an organization’s human capital. SalesBoost leverages technology to fill the gap in learning retention, adoption of new skills, and time to proficiency. It provides an engaging solution for users to tap into relevant, role-based courses that are on-demand, self-paced and available on any device, in short, easily digestible, micro-learning segments. Users can access content that is meaningful to them, learn quickly, and practice real-world scenarios to be prepared for any situation. Additional information on SalesBoost can be found at www.salesboost.com.

Beekeeper's mobile platform is the single point of contact for your frontline workforce. With all communications and tools in one place, teams can improve business agility, productivity, and safety. Teams can resolve issues faster and manage work more efficiently, thanks to an intuitive employee experience and seamless integrations. Beekeeper is used by leaders at Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, SH Group, and more.

Website: www.beekeeper.io, Blog: www.beekeeper.io/blog