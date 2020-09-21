 Publix Pharmacy Opens in Halifax Health Medical Center

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This morning, Publix Pharmacy opened a full-service pharmacy in Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, Florida. The pharmacy will provide prescription and over-the-counter medications for patients, visitors and Halifax Health team members.

“Publix Pharmacy is excited to begin serving the community at Halifax Health,” Publix Vice President of Pharmacy Dain Rusk said. “Halifax Health’s mission to deliver the best health care possible aligns with our culture of providing premier service to every customer who visits one of our pharmacies. Our Publix Pharmacy team is ready to care for patients at Halifax Health by providing the ease and comfort of bedside prescription delivery and the option of home delivery after discharge.”

“We are pleased to collaborate with Publix Pharmacy to provide our patients access to their medications in the most efficient and timely manner,” said Halifax Health President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Feasel. “Publix and Halifax Health are both striving to lead our industries in providing exceptional patient and guest experiences every day. Now, when patients leave the hospital or emergency department, they will easily be able to obtain their medication. We know convenience helps drive better health outcomes, and this pharmacy program provides that convenience.”

In addition to medications, the pharmacy offers personal care products and convenience items like snacks. Publix Pharmacy is also the exclusive pharmacy provider for the Halifax Health team member benefit plan.

With today’s opening, Publix Pharmacy operates 14 in-hospital pharmacies in Florida. The company continues to look for collaboration opportunities throughout its seven-state operating area.

About Halifax Health

Recognized as one of the 50 Top Cardiovascular Hospitals™ in the United States by IBM Watson Health™, Halifax Health serves Volusia and Flagler counties, providing a continuum of health care services through a network of organizations including a tertiary hospital, two community hospitals, an urgent care, psychiatric services, a cancer treatment center with five outreach locations, the area’s largest hospice, a center for inpatient rehabilitation, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, primary care walk-in clinics, a clinic specializing in women’s health, a pediatric care community clinic, three children’s medical practices, a home health care agency and an exclusive provider organization. Halifax Health offers the area’s only Level II Trauma Center, Comprehensive Stroke Center, Center for Transplant Services, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Pediatric Emergency Department, Child and Adolescent Behavioral Services, complete Neurosurgical Services, OB Emergency Department and Level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit that cares for babies born earlier than 28 weeks. For more information, visit halifaxhealth.org.

About Publix

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,252 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.