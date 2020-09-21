Commonwealth Launches New Brand Identity and Expression

Discover the traits at the root of Commonwealth’s culture of quality and community (Photo: Business Wire)

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network’s decades-long journey to build a culture of quality and community for the industry’s best independent financial advisors led the firm to today’s unveiling: a vibrant new logo, a dynamic revamped website, and fine-tuned messaging. Welcome to Commonwealth, where advisors go to grow.

Commonwealth made a significant investment in researching, collaborating, and creating a brand identity and expression that illustrate the firm’s entrepreneurial spirit, indispensable service, flexible affiliation models, robust solutions, and forward-thinking approach. This modern expression, supported by bold colors, meaningful imagery, and distinctive illustrations, and featuring a friendly and knowledgeable voice, will serve independent advisors and their clients—wherever they are in their journey—as they collectively evolve.

“ Commonwealth is excited to introduce the brand expression that will help us propel forward and continue to attract a dedicated and successful advisor base,” Commonwealth CEO Wayne Bloom said. “ We remain invested in our advisors, their staff, and their clients, as well as our employees, and we will go to great lengths to empower their success and happiness.”

While the firm’s look may be different, it’s just as important to share what hasn’t changed—Commonwealth’s tireless and passionate drive to ensure independent advisors can run their practice their way. In fact, J.D. Power has named Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Seven Times in a Row.”1 Whether dually registered, 100 percent advisory under the firm’s corporate RIA, or an independent RIA, advisors joining Commonwealth benefit from the tools and intelligence they need to support the way they work.

“ All of us at Commonwealth are committed to supporting the ever-changing needs of our advisors, who will always remain our focus and at the center of our community,” said Trap Kloman, president and COO. “ The Commonwealth community is unlike any other, where advisors and their staff, employees, and everyone connected with the firm are part of the family.”

Why Commonwealth: The Firm Stays True to Its Roots

Everyone at Commonwealth is committed to doing what they love, with people they love, for advisors who share their core business values and independent spirit. The qualities that set the firm apart are the ones that benefit advisors:

Highest gross revenue per advisor among independent broker/dealers 2

Best Place to Work winner more than 40 times

winner more than 40 times Privately owned, so advisor needs, not shareholders, come first

What Commonwealth Offers: Advisor-Focused Business Solutions

Advisors are business owners who need an ever-evolving toolkit and committed support team to seamlessly run their organizations. And at Commonwealth, it’s advisor ideas that continue to shape those offerings:

Practice Management: Insight, experience, and education to guide advisors toward their goals

Marketing: Turnkey tools and marketing know-how to help advisors build their brand and business

Technology: Solutions built for—and by—advisors to power practices and client experiences

Compliance: A team that works alongside advisors to stay the course in a changing regulatory landscape

Investment Solutions: A full menu of investment options and model portfolios to help achieve client goals

Research and Advanced Planning: Timely market analysis, holistic guidance, and insight to support advisor and client needs

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides a suite of business solutions that empowers more than 2,000 independent financial advisors nationwide. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth “ #1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Seven Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about Commonwealth by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

1 Commonwealth received the highest score in the independent advisor segment of the J.D. Power 2010, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2018, 2019, and 2020 Financial Advisor Satisfaction Studies of customers’ satisfaction among financial advisors. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

2 As reported by Financial Advisor in April 2020.