STChealth Partners With 1Health.io to Provide COVID-19 Saliva Tests to Workplaces Bringing Their Employees Back to Work

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--STChealth, the leading data exchange network for health systems used across the U.S. and internationally, today announced it has partnered with 1Health.io, the leading technology company that provides precision testing as a service, to provide saliva-based COVID-19 tests as part of its strategic alliance providing a national comprehensive return-to-work program for employers.

STChealth, Bridge Purchasing Solutions, Newmark Knight Frank and CuraLinc Healthcare recently formed The Strategic Actions for Employers (SAFE) Program to empower organizations to create a culture that protects employees and enables them to do their best work in the midst of COVID-19. Adding a critical component to this program, 1Health.io’s advanced and secure platform for testing will provide an accessible and easy way for essential workers to test themselves before safely returning to work.

“Right away, we could see that 1Health.io’s testing would be the perfect fit into the SAFE Return to Work program. The convenience gives our customers the flexibility to conduct tests anywhere and that was the highest motivating factor for us,” said Kristina Crane, Chief Strategy Officer at STChealth.

1Health.io empowers partners with the ability to offer convenient, non-invasive, and remote options for precision diagnostic testing. Partners can offer patients, customers or employees diagnostic testing that eliminates inconvenient or even risky visits to testing centers while also eliminating long wait times for results. 1Health.io’s platform allows partners, like STChealth, to launch their private, secure and scalable testing portal quickly, and to have tracking and reporting that is essential for supporting a large distributed team.

“We aim to make precision testing easy and accessible for everyone, and we have developed the first technology infrastructure that makes precision testing into a service that our partners can use to launch testing in days to any of their customers anywhere in the country,” said Mehdi Maghsoodnia, CEO of 1Health.io. “We are happy to partner with STChealth and be part of this larger return-to-work program to help employers bring their workforce back into the office safely, quickly and conveniently, in the midst of this pandemic.”

1Health.io provides testing as a service, enabling partners to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. The company pioneered the concept and are the first in the field of DNA testing with a simple self administered COVID-19 saliva test that was authorized by the FDA under EUA earlier this year.

The tests can be taken from anywhere - at home, at work, in a hotel, or on-the-go. Saliva is collected in a tube, sealed with reagents, and shipped to a qualified lab in a secure envelope. Test results are delivered digitally to the person within 48 hours of the lab receiving the sample, or can also be viewed on the secure patient dashboard on the 1Health.io online platform.

For more information about 1Health.io and to learn if its testing as a service platform is appropriate for your institution or group, please visit www.1Health.io.

About 1Health.io

1Health.io is the pioneer in enabling precision testing as a service, making diagnostic testing easy and accessible for everyone. Its platform powers engaging health applications for telehealth companies, hospital systems, corporations and government agencies, and consumer brands, allowing them to easily deploy, manage, and personalize testing at scale. 1Health.io’s cloud-based architecture allows for seamless management and tracing of tests, providing distribution across the country for faster testing, and an easy-to-read dashboard with actional next steps after testing. 1Health.io keeps more than seven million people healthy and informed through its partners and direct-to-consumer brand, and supports compliance with applicable privacy and security requirements of its partners and their customers. To learn more, go to www.1Health.io.

About STChealth

As key members of the immunization ecosystem, STChealth has spent 32 years developing public health immunization systems used across the U.S. and internationally. And now, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, STChealth is being called to action to enable consumer-facing digital test results and immunity status, increase data exchange connections to prepare for vaccine distribution and administration, arm our pharmacy network with the tools for lab reporting and case management, and assist providers, employers, pharmacies and Public Health with analytics to support decision making. STChealth’s National Immunization Data Exchange Network processes over 1 million immunization events daily, delivering valuable decision support and ultimately resulting in closing immunization gaps in care.