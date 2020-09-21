Elektrofi and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Enter into an Evaluation Agreement on Elektrofi’s Formulation Technology

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elektrofi, a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on drug formulation and delivery innovations, today announced it has entered into an evaluation agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (“Takeda”) for the potential use of the company’s high concentration delivery technology. Under the agreement, Takeda will evaluate Elektrofi’s microparticle-based formulation technology using a non-disclosed plasma protein for the purpose of engineering high-concentration, low-viscosity samples.

“ We are excited to initiate this exploratory program with Takeda, a leading pharmaceutical manufacturer, and to demonstrate the potential of our technology platform to generate small-volume delivery for protein therapeutics,” said Chase Coffman, co-founder and CEO, Elektrofi. “ This agreement is a strong signal of industry interest in our approach and in reimagining the way large-molecule drugs are delivered, ultimately improving the patient experience.”

“ Consistent with our ambition to reimagine plasma, we believe in pursuing new technologies that have the potential to improve the patient experience for current or new innovative therapies,” said Andreas Liebminger, Head of Pharmaceutical Sciences and Devices for the Plasma-Derived Therapies R&D organization at Takeda. “ We are looking forward to evaluating the possible role for Elektrofi’s platform in helping to re-engineer therapeutic formulations and enable better accessibility for patients.”

Initially, Takeda will evaluate the storage stability and particle properties of protein microparticles produced using Elektroject, and will evaluate stability and formulations with high protein concentrations of the target protein. Financial terms of the agreement and milestones are not being disclosed.

By developing a breakthrough formulation platform technology, Elektrofi is addressing the long-standing and unmet need for stabilized, highly concentrated biologics through a proprietary microparticle technology. The technology enables patient-friendly small-volume injections for monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs that are of growing importance to human health. It has the potential to drastically alter the treatment landscape for patients across a variety of disease areas and indications.

About Elektrofi

Elektrofi is a biotechnology company focused on improving administration for a wide range of medicines including monoclonal antibodies, therapeutic proteins, and other large molecule drugs. Its breakthrough formulation platform aims to enable stabilized, highly concentrated formulations for subcutaneous administration. The company is using this technology to transform therapies that are administered intravenously, and to enhance injectable products by reducing the volume and frequency of dosing. Elektrofi partners with pharmaceutical companies to jointly develop patient-friendly delivery solutions. Headquartered in Boston, the company’s founding team of MIT engineers and scientists are shaping the future of biologics delivery. Visit www.elektrofi.com for more information.