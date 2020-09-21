PadSquad Deploys the Iguazio Data Science Platform to Predict Ad Performance in Real-Time

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iguazio, the data science platform built for production and real-time machine learning applications, today announced it has been deployed by mobile software company PadSquad, to improve the relevance and performance of the digital campaigns they run for their customers worldwide.

PadSquad is revolutionizing traditional media with interactive features and innovative technologies that transform the audiences’ experience and engagement with ad creatives. Iguazio was deployed by PadSquad to use AI to improve ad performance and reduce media costs for their customers. They do this by ingesting and acting upon real-time events - from contextual content on the page, engagement with creative elements like video views, swipeable panels and hot spots, to the season and time of day - at a rate of over 3,000 events per second. Utilizing online and offline behavioral data from multiple sources, available to them through third party platforms and their own internal tools, Padsquad can now harness machine learning to optimize ad performance and provide a better and more personalized user experience for their customers’ audiences.

“Real time AI is critical to ad performance, and until we had an effective data science platform in place we weren’t taking full advantage of all the data at our fingertips,” said Daniel Meehan, CEO of PadSquad. “Working with Iguazio enabled us to get our AI application up and running in a matter of weeks.”

Iguazio’s Data Science Platform streamlines the process of bringing AI applications from research to production that so many companies find challenging. The platform automates the operational side of developing and deploying machine learning, allowing data scientists to focus on business logic rather than operations. With an open and integrated architecture, everything from data collection and preparation to training, deployment and management is completely orchestrated, enabling data science to be as smooth and simple as possible. Iguazio empowers companies to deploy complex projects quickly with a lean team – decreasing time to market significantly.

"We're thrilled to be working with PadSquad, leaders in innovative digital experiences," said Asaf Somekh, CEO and Co-founder of Iguazio. "The integration of Iguazio’s Data Science Platform into PadSquad’s tech stack will not only enable them to rapidly deploy new AI applications, but will also accelerate their impressive growth. The AdTech industry is realizing the importance of AI-driven, real-time decision making, and PadSquad is pioneering this transformation."

Somekh and Meehan will discuss this use case at the Data Science Salon, a boutique virtual event for companies looking to apply AI/ML to media, advertising, and entertainment. Their session, Predicting Ad Performance in Real Time Based on Multi-Variant Data, will take place on September 22 at 3:35-3:55 pm ET. Somekh and Meehan will discuss how PadSquad built a predictive AI application which analyzes events and impressions from online ads in real-time, and delivers timely, innovative creatives to the right audience.

About Iguazio

The Iguazio Data Science Platform enables enterprises to develop, deploy and manage AI applications at scale. With Iguazio, enterprises can run AI models in real time, deploy them anywhere (multi-cloud, on-prem or edge), and bring to life their most ambitious AI-driven strategies. Enterprises spanning a wide range of verticals, including ad-tech, financial services, manufacturing, smart mobility and telecoms use Iguazio to solve the complexities of MLOps and create business impact through a multitude of real-time use cases such as fraud prevention, predictive maintenance and real-time recommendations. Iguazio brings data science to life. Find out more on www.iguazio.com.

About PadSquad

Founded in 2012 and based in New York City, PadSquad is the preferred creative and innovation partner to Fortune 500 brands including Intel, Verizon, The Home Depot, Purina, 7-Eleven, Hewlett-Packard, Novartis and many more. The company offers partners a set of innovative tools and a flexible framework to quickly and efficiently deploy memorable digital creative at scale. With countless award-winning and industry-defining rich ad formats under its belt, PadSquad is widely considered the creativity and innovation leader in digital advertising.

PadSquad is growing fast and is currently hiring data scientists for their expanding team.

For more information, visit PadSquad at www.padsquad.com and on LinkedIn.