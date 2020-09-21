Canadians urged to help #STOPTrackTragedies this Rail Safety Week

These young people had everything going for them ― until they took risks around railway tracks.

OTTAWA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Operation Lifesaver (OL) Canada today unveiled four poignant new videos to remind Canadians that they “can’t go back” from taking risks around tracks and trains — risks that could cost them a limb, or their life.

The videos are the latest addition to OL’s #STOPTrackTragedies campaign and were released today to mark the beginning of Rail Safety Week (September 21-27, 2020). They include the voices of people personally affected by rail crossing or trespassing incidents — including victims, and friends and family members — and their reflections on what they would do to prevent these incidents if they were given the chance. The full campaign is available at StopTrackTragedies.ca, and will be promoted through radio, social media and digital ads in 14 markets across Canada.

Every year, 2,100 North Americans are seriously injured or killed when they engage in unsafe behavior around tracks and trains. Operation Lifesaver — which operates in Canada and the U.S. — works to prevent these needless incidents from happening.

“The #STOPTrackTragedies stories are heart-wrenching, but they also have an important message: you can’t go back. They really urge people to make safe decisions around tracks and trains,” said Sarah Mayes, National Director of Operation Lifesaver Canada.

“Behaving unsafely — whether it’s playing on railway equipment, using tracks as a shortcut, or even glancing at your cellphone at a crossing — can have devastating consequences for you, your loved ones and members of your community.”

“Operation Lifesaver has the important mission of educating Canadians about how to keep themselves safe around tracks and trains. We hope the #STOPTrackTragedies campaign will reach a wide range of people — especially young people — and convince them to exercise caution around railways," said Stephane Tardif, Senior Director, Safety & Security for Genesee & Wyoming Canada, and Chair of Operation Lifesaver Canada’s Board of Directors.

OL and its partners will be supporting a number of initiatives throughout Rail Safety Week to promote the #STOPTrackTragedies campaign and the importance of rail safety. On September 22nd, OL’s law enforcement partners will join the campaign by participating in Operation Clear Track — the single largest rail-safety law-enforcement initiative in North America. Law enforcement personnel will work to enforce rail crossing and trespassing laws, and distribute rail-safety messages to their communities through press releases and social media. On September 23rd, OL will launch its “Get on Board with Rail Safety” Animation Contest to give youth an opportunity to show off their animation talents and learn about rail safety. On September 24th, OL will unveil dozens of rail safety decals — installed in communities from coast to coast — to remind Canadians to “Look.Listen.Live.” at rail crossings. Finally, the week will be capped off with the announcement of OL’s 2019 Roger Cyr Award winner — an annual award given to a Rail Safety Ambassador who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to promoting rail safety in Canada.

Canadians are encouraged to support OL’s Rail Safety Week campaign by heeding these rail safety tips, by following OL Canada on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and by sharing OL’s rail safety messages with their loved ones using the hashtags #STOPTrackTragedies and #RSW2020.

About Operation Lifesaver Canada

Operation Lifesaver Canada is a national public rail-safety program sponsored by Transport Canada, the Railway Association of Canada and its members, including CN, CP, VIA Rail, Metrolinx, exo, West Coast Express and Genesee & Wyoming, among others. Through its national network of Rail Safety Ambassadors, partnerships with safety councils, police, the trucking industry and community groups, and innovative tools such as its virtual-reality Look. Listen. Live. campaign, Operation Lifesaver Canada works to save lives by educating Canadians about the hazards of rail crossings and trespassing on railway property. Canadians can keep up-to-date on the latest rail safety news by visiting operationlifesaver.ca.