Susan G. Komen® Unveils “Live Pink” Program for 2020, Providing Easy Way to Support Fight Against Breast Cancer

Torrid is supporting Susan G. Komen® through sales of the ‘Live and Love’ Raglan Tee that is specially designed to symbolize the strength and courage for women to keep up the fight. Learn more at www.livepink.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

Talbots is supporting Susan G. Komen® through sales of scarves in "The Art of the Scarf" Collection. Learn more at www.livepink.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

Natura Bissé and Susan G. Komen® have partnered to meet the skincare needs of patients in cancer treatment through sales of the Beauty Lovers’ Day Limited-Edition Set. Learn more at www.livepink.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ford is supporting Susan G. Komen® through sales of the Inspired by Hope Scarf. Learn more at www.livepink.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, unveiled its 2nd Annual, “Live Pink” program, in time for October’s National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As more people are staying home and shopping online this year, the program provides consumers who still want to support the fight against breast cancer an easy way to purchase products that support Komen in its mission to find the cures to breast cancers.

It is often difficult for consumers to discern if the purchases they are making during National Breast Cancer Awareness Month are actually benefitting a charitable organization dedicated to the fight against breast cancer. Komen’s Live Pink program showcases products and services that directly benefit the fight against breast cancer by funding breakthrough research and providing critical support for people facing breast cancer today.

“We are grateful for so many partners that give consumers an opportunity to help support breast cancer patients and fund research. It just takes a moment to help and give anyone touched by breast cancer more special moments with their loved ones” said Sarah Rosales, Komen’s Vice President of Corporate Partnerships.

Susan G. Komen recommends consumers ask the following questions before making a purchase they assume benefits the fight against breast cancer:

Who is the program supporting? Is it clear what charity is benefiting from the program? Susan G. Komen requires all of its partners to clearly state that their program benefits Komen. In many cases, they will include Komen’s iconic logo on their packaging. How will the charity use the donation? It should be clear where the monies go. Will the funds generated by the program support research, education, patient support or all of the above? Komen is very specific about its programs and their 360-degree approach to fighting the disease. How is the program structured? Transparency is key. Is the company clearly stating how the money is raised and how much will be going to charity? For example, if it’s a percentage of purchase price donated, ask how much of the purchase price benefits the charity. Is there a minimum or maximum contribution? We work closely with all of our partners to ensure all program details are transparent to consumers.

Thanks to our corporate partners, and the generosity of consumers who support them, Susan G. Komen is able to fund lifesaving research, advocate for compassionate public policy, offer treatment assistance for patients, provide trustworthy breast cancer information, and ensure patients are supported every step of the breast cancer journey. To learn more about Komen’s partners, visit livepink.org.

About Susan G. Komen®

Susan G. Komen® is the world’s leading nonprofit breast cancer organization, working to save lives and end breast cancer forever. Komen has an unmatched, comprehensive 360-degree approach to fighting this disease across all fronts and supporting millions of people in the U.S. and in countries worldwide. We advocate for patients, drive research breakthroughs, improve access to high-quality care, offer direct patient support and empower people with trustworthy information. Founded by Nancy G. Brinker, who promised her sister, Susan G. Komen, that she would end the disease that claimed Suzy’s life, Komen remains committed to supporting those affected by breast cancer today, while tirelessly searching for tomorrow’s cures. Visit komen.org or call 1-877 GO KOMEN. Connect with us on social at ww5.komen.org/social.