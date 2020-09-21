Denodo Platform Selected by StarHub to Accelerate IT Delivery of Data Services

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Denodo, the leader in data virtualization, today announced that StarHub, a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communication, entertainment and digital solutions, has implemented the Denodo Platform as part of the modernization of StarHub’s IT landscape. By adopting the Denodo Platform, StarHub aims to provide a single secure data services delivery platform to provide timely data to the business.

“We wanted to provide our business users with relevant and timely data via self-service capabilities to improve operational effectiveness and reduce reliance on our IT team. At the same time, we want to establish better data governance through modernizing our data management and optimize our data infrastructure cost,” said Yaw Yee Kee, chief information officer at StarHub. “Denodo’s data virtualization platform has enabled us to create a single data delivery layer, unifying cloud and on-premise data for better competitiveness and operational effectiveness, while providing the right guardrail in place. As we rationalize and modernize our legacy data sources, the Denodo Platform minimizes business disruption by abstracting the complexities of our underlying data sources for our business users.”

StarHub, a fully-integrated quad-play service provider in Singapore, has a complex ecosystem of data sources, consuming applications and shadow IT systems. The company wanted to establish a standard semantic and data delivery layer across the organization, while meeting the corporate security standard and discontinuing its shadow IT systems, as part of the company’s broader digital transformation and IT modernization goals. It set forth a broad digital transformation goal to meet diverse operational and analytical needs within the organization.

Denodo’s industry-leading data virtualization platform was the only data integration technology that met all of StarHub’s needs for performance, scalability, security and real-time integration at a significantly low infrastructure cost.

“We are proud to be working with StarHub, to help them establish a secure access to integrated business views of different data across the enterprise,” said Ravi Shankar, senior vice president and chief marketing officer at Denodo. “The advanced data virtualization capabilities of the Denodo Platform such as self-service search and discovery and streamlined security and governance are benefiting service providers like StarHub, that use it for accelerating data access and improving speed-to-market.”

