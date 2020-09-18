Publix Named Among Fortune’s Best Workplaces for Women

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Publix has been recognized by Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women, ranking No. 29 out of 100 companies on the 2020 list.

“We are honored to be recognized by Fortune as a best workplace for women,” said Publix Director of Communications Maria Brous. “Our inclusion on the 2020 list reflects Publix’s commitment to create a diverse culture that makes us stronger as a company.”

In a survey conducted by Great Place to Work, women were asked about experiences in their workplace based on their ability to reach their full potential and how their gender shapes those experiences. Great Place to Work then analyzed trends based on an organization’s size, industry and region.

To read more about Publix’s ranking and see the Best Workplaces for Women list, visit greatplacetowork.com/best-workplaces/women/2020.

Publix, the largest employee-owned company in the U.S. with more than 220,000 associates, currently operates 1,253 stores in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. For 23 consecutive years, the company has been recognized by Fortune as a great place to work. In addition, Publix’s dedication to superior quality and customer service is recognized among the top in the grocery business. For more information, visit the company’s website, corporate.publix.com.