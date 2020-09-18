InterSystems Joins CARIN Alliance to Advance Consumer and Caregiver Access to Health Information

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InterSystems, a creative data technology provider dedicated to helping customers solve the most critical scalability, interoperability, and speed problems, today announced that they have joined the CARIN Alliance, a bipartisan, multi-sector collaborative working to advance consumer-directed exchange of health information.

As a member of the CARIN Alliance, InterSystems joins other healthcare organizations to improve consumer, and authorized caregiver, access to their digital health information and enable their ability to share it. InterSystems customers will also benefit from CARIN’s close relationship to the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC), and their guidance and support implementing federal guidelines. InterSystems will discuss its work with the CARIN Alliance, the federal guidelines, and how these affect patients, providers, and payers at this year’s InterSystems Virtual Summit from October 20 – November 5, 2020.

“We are proud to work hand in hand with other healthcare organizations committed to advancing the exchange of healthcare data,” says Don Woodlock, Head of Healthcare Solutions for InterSystems. “Membership in the CARIN Alliance not only facilitates that collaboration, it enables us to connect our customers with the best insights into new federal regulations regarding health information as we continue to expand our digital ecosystem.”

“Since 2016, we have looked to rapidly advance the ability for consumers and caregivers to easily access and share their health information,” says Ryan Howells, principal at Leavitt Partners and executive director of the CARIN Alliance. “As a new member of the Alliance, InterSystems will add value to our community as an experienced organization with deep roots in the health information exchange space.”

About InterSystems

Established in 1978, InterSystems is the leading provider of data technology for extremely critical data in the healthcare, finance, and logistics sectors. Its cloud-first data platforms solve interoperability, speed, and scalability problems for large organizations around the globe. InterSystems also develops and supports unique managed services for hospital EMRs, unified care records for communities and nations, and laboratory information management systems. InterSystems is committed to excellence through its award-winning, 24×7 support for customers and partners in more than 80 countries. Privately held and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, InterSystems has 25 offices worldwide. For more information, please visit InterSystems.com.

About CARIN Alliance

The CARIN Alliance is a bi-partisan, multi-sector alliance convened by David Blumenthal, David Brailer, Aneesh Chopra, and former HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, to unite industry leaders in advancing the adoption of consumer-directed exchange across the U.S. Working collaboratively with government leaders, the group seeks to rapidly advance the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information when, where, and how they want to achieve their goals. For more information, please contact the Alliance at WWW.CARINALLIANCE.COM or on Twitter at @carinalliance