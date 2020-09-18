Fundamental Income’s Net Lease Platform Completes Sale Leaseback with Opus Group AB for ~$56 million Providing Long-Term Flexibility

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fundamental Income, a Phoenix-based net lease real estate platform, announces its acquisition of vehicle inspection and emissions testing centers for ~$56 million from Opus Group AB (OM: OPUS), a world-leading vehicle inspection and intelligent vehicle support company.

Opus, which is leasing the properties back from Fundamental, will continue uninterrupted operations at the sites as part of the company’s testing network. The sale leaseback transaction allows Opus a total lease term of up to 35-years.

“It was a pleasure to work with the first-class team at Opus and complete a transaction that positively benefits an innovative company,” said Greg Lang, Partner at Fundamental Income. “We take pride in our partnership approach and see sale leasebacks as an accretive form of capital to corporations with real estate intensive businesses.”

Led by seven investment partners with a combined 50 years and $15 billion of net lease, capital markets and real estate experience, Fundamental Income is focused on sale leasebacks, investing in single-tenant properties net leased to operating companies across the United States. In April 2020, the firm received an initial equity commitment of $500 million from a fund managed by Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a global asset manager with approximately $550 billion in assets under management.

“We are very pleased with this transaction, which will provide both financial and long-term operational flexibility to Opus,” says Lothar Geilen, CEO of Opus.

Founded in 1974, Opus is a technology-driven, global leader in the Vehicle Inspection and the Intelligent Vehicle Support markets. Opus’ two divisions, Vehicle Inspection and Intelligent Vehicle Support, each comprise several specialized business units worldwide. It designs and builds vehicle inspection programs; operates emission testing programs; designs, develops, manufactures, and sells emission testing equipment under the ESP brand; and offers remote sensing technology that measures vehicle emissions.

About Fundamental Income

Led by seven investment partners with over 50 years and $15B of cumulative transaction history, Fundamental Income Properties is a net lease platform, focused on investing in single-tenant commercial properties, net leased to middle-market businesses operating in a wide variety of industries that directly or indirectly serve the US consumer. Fundamental Income Properties provides real estate capital solutions and sale-leasebacks to businesses and business owners with established and growing operations across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.fundamentalincome.com

About Opus Group AB (OM: OPUS)

Opus Group AB (OM: OPUS) operates in the vehicle inspection and intelligent vehicle support markets. It designs and builds vehicle inspection programs; operates emission testing programs; designs, develops, manufactures, and sells emission testing equipment under the ESP brand; and offers remote sensing technology that measures vehicle emissions. The company also provides vehicle diagnostics tools, which allow technicians to identify faults after a breakdown or accident; diagnostic and programming tools for automotive service shops; touchless tire tracking system that checks a vehicle’s alignment status; diagnostic tools and remote technical assistance for automotive service shops; and remote assistance to automotive service technicians. It serves automotive service shops, vehicle owners, and governments in Sweden and the rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

For further information on Opus, please visit www.opus.global.