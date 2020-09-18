Cubic Wins Air Combat Training Systems Contract for US Air Force and International Partners

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) today announced its Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) business division was awarded a contract to continue delivering support for its P5 Combat Training System (P5CTS) for the United States Air Force (USAF) and a number of international partners currently using the system. The contract will assist the USAF-installed base of close to 1,000 P5CTS Airborne Subsystems (AS) and associated range infrastructure on over 20 USAF bases and training ranges. The contract will also support a number of current international P5CTS users including Australia, Egypt, Morocco, Oman, Poland, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore and United Kingdom.

“We are very excited to continue our close work with the USAF, allies and international partners out to 2027 under this contract,” Mike Knowles, president of Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “The P5CTS system supports and improves operator readiness across the globe and this contract helps expand the P5CTS user base while also extending the critical support for safe, interoperable, coalition training for the U.S. and its allies and partners.”

“With over 250 Airborne Subsystems being delivered in 2021 to the USAF and international customers, the P5CTS training network will continue to expand,” said Jonas Furukrona, vice president and general manager of Air Training Solutions, Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions. “This is concurrent to the activation of the F-35 P5 Internal Subsystem being connected to training ranges worldwide, enabling integrated fourth- and fifth-generation training that was not available in the past.”

P5CTS provides tailorable and scalable instrumentation solutions that best support warfighter needs in air-to-air, air-to-ground and surface-to-air combat training missions. All U.S. Department of Defense and partner nations’ F-35s are equipped with the P5 Internal Subsystem (IS), which provides encrypted Air Combat Maneuvering Instrumentation (ACMI) for coalition military forces to train on a common ACMI platform. To date, Cubic and its P5CTS partner, Leonardo DRS, have delivered over 2,000 P5CTS Airborne Subsystems globally. More than 600 F-35 P5 IS have been delivered to Lockheed Martin, with the majority of those currently installed and flying on U.S. and partner F-35s.

