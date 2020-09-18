Brake with Tradition: Introducing Goodyear Brakes – Premium Quality Brake Bundles, Calipers, Rotors and Brake Pads

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In a licensing deal with FDP Virginia, Goodyear Brakes is introducing a premium line of braking components, available at www.GoodyearBrakes.com. Goodyear Brakes was created to address a critical need in the automotive aftermarket for a trusted brand of high-quality brake pads and bundles which are backed by a national warranty, decades of production experience and one of the best-known names in automotive excellence.

“There is a tremendous opportunity for a trusted brand of braking components in the market today,” said Wally McCarty, Senior Vice President of Business Development for Goodyear Brakes. “Our mission is to provide the most trusted brand of braking components that make drivers’ vehicles as safe as possible. Our team of engineers and scientists work daily to improve the quality, performance and durability of each set of brakes we provide. Using the most advanced technology available in friction science today, the brake bundles are designed to be safe, quiet and long lasting.”

Goodyear Brakes strives to help ensure that drivers are selecting the safest solution for their vehicle. Premium quality brake bundles, calipers, rotors, brake pads and hardware for today’s most popular vehicles, from daily drivers to SUVs and light trucks, are manufactured by Goodyear Brakes. The product lineup offers the ideal solution for almost every braking need – whether drivers are looking to save money on their vehicle repairs, upgrade their performance or restore their perfect car.

Goodyear Brakes are sold through www.GoodyearBrakes.com on Amazon, CarID, BuyBrakes.com and autoanything.com. The portal is designed to give consumers a direct channel to identify their braking system needs using their VIN and license plate information, then order all of the components online. The website also provides expert advice, “How To” videos and proper guidance for brake maintenance and replacement.

Goodyear Brakes are offered through a licensing collaboration with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. The brake pads are manufactured in the USA using a proprietary green production process by a company with more than 50 years of experience in friction science. The rotors are made to OEM standards by OEM-approved manufacturers around the world. Calipers are remanufactured in North America, and a majority of that manufacturing has returned to the United States, bringing important jobs back to the American economy.

Goodyear Brakes braking systems offer superior braking performance and consistent braking through all temperature ranges, as well as excellent corrosion prevention through its proprietary Antiox Max™ coating for maximum rust and corrosion protection. This is a critical protection needed for driving in inclement weather and brine-treated streets.

The full product line includes:

Goodyear Brakes premium brake pads manufactured in the USA and specifically formulated to provide maximum stopping effectiveness, control and durability

High-performance Goodyear Brakes rotors are CNC-machined to build maximum performance, durability and safety into every rotor and feature the proprietary Antiox Max™ coating for maximum rust and corrosion protection

High-performance Goodyear Brakes calipers that are built using exacting standards to OEM requirements, feature Antiox Max™ coating and come with the correct brackets and hardware to ensure a perfect installation

For more information, visit www.GoodyearBrakes.com, call 877.GET.BRKS (877.438.2757) and follow on Facebook, twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Goodyear (and Winged Foot Design) and Blimp Design are trademarks of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company used under license by FDP Virginia Inc., 1076 Airport Road, Tappahannock, VA 22560, USA. Copyright 2020 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Goodyear Brakes and FDP Virginia are not ­responsible for its products when they are subjected to improper applications installation or accident.