Finicity Finalizes Secure Direct Data Agreement with Charles Schwab

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Finicity, a leading provider of open banking solutions, announced today that it has signed a direct data agreement with Charles Schwab. This engagement is designed to enhance security of consumer-permissioned data through the use of an application programming interface (API).

Through the API-based method of data sharing, Schwab clients of third-parties and apps that use Finicity solutions can more securely connect to and allow direct access to their financial account data.

“Finicity is committed to delivering our clients superior data access, quality, and security so that they can change the way their customers interact and benefit from their own financial data,” said Finicity CEO and Co-founder Steve Smith. “We are helping consumers to become more empowered with their financial data and utilize it in ways that improve their financial lives.”

This API integration with Charles Schwab provides the broader fintech and financial services community with access, through Finicity, to client-permissioned financial account data to deliver a variety of apps and services across financial management, payments, lending and beyond. The result is improved data stability and accuracy.

The direct API experience will allow consumers, through their Schwab account relationships, to permission access to their account data.

Finicity and Charles Schwab both use the Financial Data Exchange (FDX) API specification leveraging Open Authorization (oAuth) technology, while eliminating the need for the user to share credentials when providing access to their data.

Finicity has established relationships with a wide variety of service and application providers that allow individuals and organizations to better understand, manage, and control financial processes – everything from budgeting, saving and borrowing to transacting, investing and lending. Finicity works with many of the most popular PFM (personal financial management) tools, and many of the largest lenders and most innovative payment providers, among other services.

To learn more about Finicity data services and their commitment to fast, reliable and high-quality data, visit www.finicity.com.

About Finicity

Finicity’s mission is to help individuals, families, and organizations make smarter financial decisions through safe and secure access to fast, high-quality data. The company provides a proven and trusted open banking platform that puts consumers in control of their financial data, transforming the way we experience money for everything from budgeting and payments to investing and lending. Finicity partners with influential financial institutions and disruptive fintech providers alike to give consumers a leg up in a complicated financial world, helping to improve financial literacy, expanding financial inclusion, and ultimately leading to better financial outcomes. Finicity is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. To learn more or test drive its API, visit www.finicity.com.