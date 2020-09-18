First American Ranked Among the Best Workplaces for Women by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for Fifth Consecutive Year

SANTA ANA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune® and Great Place to Work® have recognized First American as one of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women, marking the fifth straight year the company has earned a spot on the list. The ranking is based on analysis of anonymous survey feedback representing more than 4.9 million employees.

“Earning a place on the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women takes on added relevance and significance since nearly 70 percent of our employees are women,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Most importantly, the recognition is driven by our people and the integrity, commitment and teamwork they demonstrate every day as they work together and serve our customers. Putting people first has been a central part of our culture and, in turn, our people have helped First American earn its reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

The 2020 Best Workplaces for Women measured what women themselves report on more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job. These included the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, no matter who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Best workplaces, like First American, are committed to addressing gender issues and evolving their behaviors and mindsets to narrow the gender gap,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “By creating an inclusive culture, Best Workplaces on this list see an increase in innovation regardless of gender, giving them a competitive advantage to thrive during these uncertain times.”

Earlier in 2020, also for the fifth straight year, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list, and was named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for the fifth year in a row.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work® to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for six consecutive years, and was also recognized on the 2020 list of Best Workplaces™ for Inclusion, list of Best Workplaces™ for Women, and list of Best Workplaces™ for Mental Wellness.

The Best Workplaces for Women is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work® and Fortune® based on employee feedback. To see the complete list of the 2020 Best Workplaces for Women, click here.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.