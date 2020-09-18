Canada’s First Managed Baby Gear Marketplace, Rebelstork, Closes $2M in Seed Funding

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rebelstork (the Company), Canada’s first managed baby gear marketplace that allows the buying and selling of expert-curated quality baby gear at reduced prices, today announces the close of $2M in seed funding. The investment was raised by a group of ultra high net worth individuals and will fuel the continued growth and scaling of the Company.

“Parents today are looking for affordability and sustainability, without having to compromise on style, convenience or safety standards, and Rebelstork is able to deliver,” said Emily Hosie, CEO and Founder of Rebelstork. “Our investors recognize that Rebelstork is well positioned to own part of the growing $2.1BN Canadian used baby goods market and our month over month growth has demonstrated our ability to do so.”

Rebelstork is unlike any marketplace platform in Canada, enabling the buying and selling of overstock, open box and quality used baby gear at a reduced price, with no hassle or haggling. The Company’s proprietary pricing algorithm provides accurate and fair pricing for quality used goods based on a number of variables such as make, model, condition and market demand. Through the Rebelstork website, parents can schedule pickups of their outgrown goods, which are taken to the Company’s Toronto facility to be quality checked and condition rated, photographed and listed. Rebelstork’s engaged buyer base means that the average Rebelstork seller makes $400 on a 4-item pickup within a short 48 hours of the listings going live.

Emily Hosie is the CEO and Founder of Rebelstork whose background in trend forecasting as Vice President of Merchandising at Saks Fifth Avenue and Saks off Fifth in New York City, Trend Buyer at Holt Renfrew and Division Vice President at TJX Canada (Winners & Marshalls) informs her data and trend-driven approach to merchandising. Emily has spent the majority of her career as a leader in the fastest growing retail segment, the offprice/value channel, in both Canada and the US, with learnings directly applied to the scaling of Rebelstork. A respected member of Canada’s fashion community, Emily is a CAFA Nominating Board Member and a mentor to young Canadian designers.

Rebelstork is a certified pending B Corporation with a mission is to reduce the “stuff burden” on the next generation and make parenting lighter. To buy or sell overstock, open boxed and quality used baby gear at a reduced price, or for more information, visit https://rebelstork.com.

About Rebelstork

