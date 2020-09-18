Stirling Square Capital Partners’ Fourth Fund Invests in DOCU Nordic in Partnership With TA Associates

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stirling Square Capital Partners (“Stirling Square”), a leading pan-European mid-market private equity firm, today announced an additional investment in portfolio company DOCU Nordic Group Holdings AB (“DOCU Nordic” or the “Company”) in partnership with TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm. TA Associates will acquire a significant minority stake in the Company from Stirling Square’s Third Fund alongside Stirling Square’s Fourth Fund, which becomes the majority shareholder in DOCU Nordic.

Headquartered in Ljusdal, Sweden, DOCU Nordic is the leading provider of business intelligence and data analytics services within the construction, real estate and healthcare markets in Scandinavia, Central Europe and Iberia.

During Stirling Square’s Third Fund’s ownership, DOCU Nordic substantially developed its product offerings and capabilities while expanding its geographic reach. The Company recently announced the acquisition of Vortal in Portugal, which will add strategic e-tendering capabilities and a presence in Iberia. The new investment is the latest step in DOCU Nordic’s aim to create the leading construction technology and construction management eco-system in Europe, with significant opportunity for future buy-and-build activity.

Henrik Lif, Partner of Stirling Square, commented, “We believe that DOCU Nordic is an outstanding business that provides business critical and high-value services to a broad customer base. We are delighted to continue our investment journey with the Company in partnership with TA Associates. DOCU Nordic has demonstrated industry leading innovation in the construction, real estate and healthcare sectors. With the recent acquisition of Vortal in Portugal, the Company takes a further step geographically with the leading public e-tendering platform in Southern Europe. We look forward to continuing our work with senior management on organic growth and buy-and-build opportunities across Europe.”

Naveen Wadhera, Managing Director of TA Associates, said, “Given our focus on partnering with market leading, profitable and growing businesses, DOCU Nordic offers a compelling investment opportunity for TA. We see particular opportunity to help accelerate the Company’s growth and to expand both product offerings and geographic reach through accretive acquisitions. We are excited to partner with Stirling Square and DOCU Nordic’s management team to help build additional value for the Company.”

Stefan Lindqvist, CEO of DOCU Nordic, added, “We are delighted to have the opportunity to further build on the past three years of partnership with Stirling Square, and we welcome TA Associates, an experienced global investor in the technology sector, as a new partner. We look forward to working closely with both owners as we open a new chapter in DOCU Nordic’s success story.”

Mr. Henrik Lif, Mr. Ben Hopper and Mr Raphael Mukomilow of Stirling Square and Mr. Naveen Wadhera and Mr. Max Cancre of TA Associates will serve on the DOCU Nordic Board of Directors.

Notes to Editors

About Stirling Square Capital Partners

Stirling Square Capital Partners was established in 2002 as a pan-European private equity firm to pursue transformational change investments in mid-market companies with enterprise values of between €50 million and €500 million. The firm manages €2.5 billion across three active funds on behalf of a global and diverse investor base.

About TA Associates

TA Associates is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer and business services – TA invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 500 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high quality growth companies. TA has raised $33.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $2 billion per year. The firm’s more than 85 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai and Hong Kong. More information about TA Associates can be found at www.ta.com.

About DOCU Nordic

DOCU Nordic is the leading provider of business intelligence and data analytics services essential in the generation of sales leads within the construction, real estate and healthcare markets across the Nordic region.