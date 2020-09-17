NTT DATA Delivers End-to-End AI Capabilities with New Data Partners, Dataiku and Snowflake

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NTT DATA Services, a digital business and IT services leader, announced today the addition of two new data partners, Dataiku and Snowflake, the cloud data platform, to its robust partner ecosystem. Together the companies will accelerate their clients’ digital transformation journeys and establish a trusted data foundation to operationalize and scale Artificial Intelligence (AI). In addition, NTT DATA and Snowflake announced a capital and business alliance to accelerate to expand Snowflake business in Japan and overseas.

In 2019, NTT DATA shared AI guidelines as part of its AI Center of Excellence program and launched Nucleus, an intelligent enterprise platform with AI and automation engines that helps clients create smarter digital solutions.

“Welcoming Dataiku and Snowflake into our ecosystem enables NTT DATA to achieve a broader end-to-end AI strategy to support our clients,” said Greg Betz, Senior Vice President, Data, Intelligence and Automation, NTT DATA Services. “Our clients across industries will benefit from Dataiku’s and Snowflake’s capabilities that make data and AI accessible and actionable in order to deliver rapid business results.”

In a recent study by NTT DATA, 79 percent of responding executives say they recognize the value of data but are hampered by data silos and poor leadership. And, only 10 percent reported that they are very effective at using data to adopt new business models and enter new markets.

Through these partnerships, NTT DATA will accelerate time to value for solutions that:

Consolidate enterprise data on a scalable fully managed, cloud-agnostic platform

Enable instant and fully secure data sharing at scale inside and outside the organization

Realize significant cost savings with fully elastic compute provisioned by workloads

Disseminate AI capabilities to a wider range of business users

Train citizen data scientists to leverage outputs of advanced analytics

Operationalize AI by automating machine learning workflow

“As strategies around sustainable AI evolve - both for companies as well as governments and regulators worldwide - the need for centralized tools that make organizations more agile in their use of data is growing as well,” said Michael Hortatsos, VP of Partnerships, Dataiku. “This partnership supports Dataiku’s vision to democratize Enterprise AI, helping more organizations build foundational AI for the future.”

“Today’s enterprises need to derive more value from their data and it’s important to provide a diverse ecosystem where organizations can connect, collaborate and get results from their data as well as third-party data,” said Kevin Miller, Vice President Global System Integrator Partners, Snowflake. “Snowflake’s cloud data platform helps organizations of all sizes make quicker business decisions at a lower cost in support of these top-line initiatives. Our partnership with NTT DATA helps joint customers accelerate their digital transformation journeys.”

About Dataiku

Dataiku is one of the world’s leading AI and machine learning platforms, supporting agility in organizations’ data efforts via collaborative, elastic, and responsible AI, all at enterprise scale. Hundreds of companies use Dataiku to underpin their essential business operations and ensure they stay relevant in a changing world, including models driving fraud detection, customer churn prevention, predictive maintenance, supply chain optimization, and much more. Dataiku is built for companies looking to democratize AI across their organization, bringing agility and preparedness to the business through the use of data by everyone from analysts to data scientists.

About Snowflake

Snowflake’s cloud data platform shatters barriers that have prevented organizations of all sizes from unleashing the true value from their data. Thousands of customers deploy Snowflake to advance their businesses beyond what was once possible by deriving insights from their data by all their business users. Snowflake equips organizations with a single, integrated platform that offers the data warehouse built for the cloud; instant, secure and governed access to their network of data; and a core architecture to enable many types of data workloads, including a single platform for developing modern data applications. Snowflake: Data without limits. Find out more at Snowflake.com.

About NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a digital business and IT services leader. Headquartered in Plano, Texas, we are the largest division of trusted global innovator NTT DATA Corporation, a top 10 provider and part of the $109B NTT Group. With our consultative approach, we leverage deep industry expertise and leading-edge technologies powered by AI, automation and cloud to create practical and scalable solutions that contribute to society and help clients worldwide. Our global team delivers one of the industry’s most robust and integrated portfolios. This includes consulting, applications, data intelligence and analytics, hybrid infrastructure, workplace, cybersecurity and business process services to help organizations accelerate and sustain value throughout their digital journeys. Visit www.nttdataservices.com to learn more or @NTTDATAServices.