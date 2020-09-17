GEICO’s Response Team Is in Place and Ready to Handle Your Auto Claim Needs

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEICO adjusters are in place to quickly assist customers whose vehicles were impacted by Hurricane Sally. To reduce the spread of COVID-19, no-touch procedures are in place for everyone’s comfort and safety during the inspection. Customers with drivable vehicles that have sustained damage from flying objects or minor water damage will be directed to the closest estimating location. Non-drivable vehicles will be taken to an inspection lot.

Some things to remember as you assess your damages:

If water has entered the engine compartment, do not start your vehicle. If you are unsure, note that a water line of debris will typically indicate the amount of water that has entered the area.

If water has penetrated the interior of the car, open windows and doors, if possible, to reduce mildew and the chances of odor from stagnant water.

For those with drivable vehicles, remember that in flooded conditions:

Observe road closure notices – If you see road closure signs, safety officials have clearly noted a severe hazard ahead.

Avoid driving through high water – If you don't see the painted lines, don't drive through. Six inches of moving water can knock you down, and a foot can sweep your vehicle away, according to Ready.gov.

Reduce your speed – Slowing down reduces the chances of hydroplaning. If you hydroplane, immediately take your foot off the accelerator and do not apply the brakes abruptly or turn the steering wheel. A rotating tire has traction, while a sliding one does not.

Turn on your headlights – Simply turning on your headlights makes you more visible to others.

Maintain a safe distance – Increasing the distance between you and the vehicle ahead reduces the chance of a collision.

Please be safe in your travels. If you need to report a claim you can use GEICO Mobile, call (800)841-3000 or log in at GEICO.com.

About GEICO

GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 28 million vehicles. For more than 80 years, the company has worked to make people’s lives better by protecting policyholders against unexpected events. As GEICO has grown, it has delivered money-saving coverage and outstanding customer service to policyholders through its investment in human resources and technology. GEICO is a member of the Berkshire Hathaway family of companies. GEICO also provides homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages through non-affiliated insurance companies secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and/or purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here; connect via GEICO Mobile or by phone. Sales and service is also available at GEICO Local Offices. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.