Sonoma Pharmaceuticals and MicroSafe Group Announce that Health Canada Authorized Nanocyn® Disinfectant & Sanitizer to be Sold in Canada as a Hard-Surface Disinfectant under COVID-19 Interim Measure

WOODSTOCK, Ga. -- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNOA), a global healthcare leader developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, eye care, oral care, nasal care and dermatological conditions, and its partner, the MicroSafe Group, Dubai, announce that MicroSafe Group received approval by Health Canada for their patented and trademarked Nanocyn® Disinfectant & Sanitizer, which is manufactured by Sonoma using its patented Microcyn® Technology, to be sold into Canada through an interim measure for disinfectants and hand sanitizers.

Recently, Sonoma and MicroSafe Group announced that Nanocyn® Disinfectant & Sanitizer was approved and entered into the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods (ARTG) for use against SARS-CoV2 (COVID-19). Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer now received authorization in Canada under the interim measure promulgated by Health Canada and may be sold into Canada with the same claim. This interim measure will be lifted by Health Canada when the regular supply stabilizes.

“Combined with the Australian COVID-19 approval as a surface disinfectant, and now the Health Canada interim measure approval, Nanocyn Disinfectant & Sanitizer is quickly establishing its place as a trusted disinfectant solution worldwide. In addition, we are pleased to announce that Nanocyn has met the stringent environmental health and social/ethical criteria of Good Environmental Choice Australia (GECA), becoming one of the very few eco-certified, all-natural disinfectant solutions in Australia. We are eager to begin distribution into Canada and start playing a role in curbing the spread of infectious disease, as we have in Australia, Europe and the Middle East,” said Mrs. Safa Qadumi, Founder and CEO of the MicroSafe Group Dubai.

“We are pleased to work with our partners around the world to introduce products that create safer environments and improve the quality of life. Microcyn® Technology continues to see wide acceptance and use throughout the world. We are building a pipeline of products to meet the growing demand for safe, non-irritating products that help protect against viruses, bacteria and fungi,” said Amy Trombly, CEO of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals.

About Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals is a global healthcare leader for developing and producing stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for a wide range of applications, including wound care, animal health care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and dermatological conditions. The company’s products reduce infections, itch, pain, scarring and harmful inflammatory responses in a safe and effective manner. In-vitro and clinical studies of hypochlorous acid (HOCl) show it to have impressive antipruritic, antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. Sonoma’s stabilized HOCl immediately relieves itch and pain, kills pathogens and breaks down biofilm, does not sting or irritate skin and oxygenates the cells in the area treated assisting the body in its natural healing process. The company’s products are sold either directly or via partners in 53 countries worldwide and the company actively seeks new distribution partners. The company’s principal office is in Woodstock, Georgia, with manufacturing operations in Latin America. European marketing and sales are headquartered in Roermond, Netherlands. More information can be found at www.sonomapharma.com. For partnership opportunities, please contact businessdevelopment@sonomapharma.com.

About MicroSafe Group

The MicroSafe Group has operations in several international countries with its head office in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. With several regional offices in the Middle East, as well as MicroSafe Care Australia and Canada, MicroSafe Group is providing innovative solutions to a wide range of industries and healthcare providers. The MicroSafe Group promotes only those products it believes will truly revolutionize healthcare – products that will enrich the lives of patients and healthcare professionals all over the world. Interested distributors may contact the MicroSafe Group at info@microsafecare.com. More information can be found at www.microsafe.com.

