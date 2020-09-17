HealthShare Symposium 2020 Special Event, presented by Healthgrades, Encouraged Attendees to Turn Recent Challenges into Opportunities Within the Healthcare Ecosystem

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The HealthShare Symposium 2020 Special Event, hosted on Thursday, September 10th by Healthgrades, welcomed nearly 300 attendees virtually to hear from leaders in the hospital, media, and retail industries, who shared their insights and experiences since the onset of COVID-19 in the United States. Today, Healthgrades released a new HealthShare Symposium Special Event Executive Summary that highlights key themes from the event and shares advice and best practices designed to help healthcare organizations and executives set a path for success.

“COVID-19 has been a catalyst for change across the U.S. and today, we have a unique opportunity to come together and find innovative ways to navigate this new normal,” said Chris Catallo, President, Health Systems Platform and Services, Healthgrades. “From tremendous chaos emerges tremendous opportunity, and we are already seeing health systems emerge with new strategies to leverage technology, data and analytics to strengthen their patient and provider relationships, while achieving measurable success.”

To that end, Healthgrades introduced Hg Mercury, healthcare’s only enterprise-wide intelligent engagement platform for accelerating health system growth. With the Hg Mercury platform, health system leaders gain best next action insights that pinpoint market opportunities and guide hyper-targeted and personalized engagement.

Healthgrades also introduced Hg Fusion, a complementary offering to Hg Mercury that includes full-service creative and campaign execution with a focus on online and offline tactics, direct response marketing, and brand awareness. Hg Fusion also provides health systems and hospitals additional analytical insights, strategic consulting, and healthcare-focused subject matter experts acting as an extension of a hospital’s team.

Resiliency, Humanity, Optimism, and Opportunity: HealthShare Symposium 2020 Special Event

The HealthShare Symposium 2020 Special Event enabled attendees to initiate an important conversation around reimagining the future and also reinforce Healthgrades leadership in the industry. As described in the HealthShare Symposium 2020 Special Event Executive Summary, which was released today, hospital executives explored four key themes - resiliency, humanity, optimism, and opportunity - and how unprecedented challenges led to incredible progress within the healthcare ecosystem.

Attendees heard from keynote speaker Dr. Jennifer Ashton, M.S., F.A.C.O.G., Ob-Gyn and ABC’s Chief Medical Correspondent, who discussed the importance of optics, honesty, humility, and the major opportunities ahead for hospital executives in this new normal. Furthermore, leading hospital CEOs Dr. Gary Kaplan, Chairman and CEO, Virginia Mason, and Ketul Patel, CEO, CHI Franciscan and President, Pacific Northwest Division, CommonSpirit Health discussed how they have helped their organizations adapt and evolve in a conversation moderated by Stephen Gold, EVP, Chief Technology & Digital Operations Officer, Hudson's Bay Company.

