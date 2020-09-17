ZPE Systems and 128 Technology Announce Strategic Partnership; 128 Technology integrates software-defined routing with ZPE Systems’ Nodegrid Network Infrastructure Management Solutions

FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, ZPE Systems, Inc., a leading provider of network infrastructure management solutions, and 128 Technology, Inc. (128T), a leading provider of software-defined networking solutions, announced a strategic partnership to offer combined networking and out-of-band management capabilities. As a result of the agreement, customers will experience faster and smarter designs, deployments, and support for their networking solutions.

ZPE Systems’ Nodegrid hardware and software directly host 128T’s SD-WAN offerings, such as their Session Smart™ routing application, for an all-in-one platform that vastly improves branch networking. Nodegrid’s strong capabilities are enhanced by this tight integration with 128T, to deliver a powerful combined solution that’s easier to deploy and support.

“ZPE has a very strong communications channel with 128T,” says ZPE Systems’ CEO and Cofounder Arnaldo Zimmermann. “With this partnership, our customers can benefit from an always-ready OOB platform with SD-WAN and cellular failover. In addition, they no longer need to worry about the handoff during support — they get direct assistance with both their Nodegrid appliances and their 128T solution.”

“The evolution to software-defined networking is delivering breakthroughs across several quantifiable areas and giving enterprises newfound freedom and business agility. However, because most networks today are a heterogeneous mix of solutions from several vendors, the complexity of managing today’s enterprise networks has increased significantly as well,” said Ritesh Mukherjee, Vice President of Product Management, 128 Technology. “ZPE Systems has established itself as an innovator in the area of network management. Through this partnership we are taking steps to ensure our customers can experience the benefits of software-defined routing, while also maintaining the highest levels of visibility, management and control of their networks.”

Both companies are intimately familiar with each other’s products, which makes for an ideal offering for customers looking to consolidate their infrastructure, cut costs, and meet the demands of their branch networks. This all-in-one solution is further improved by Nodegrid’s remote out-of-band capabilities. Nodegrid’s out-of-band is supported through separate WAN links as well as through major cellular networks. This gives customers reliable access to their critical systems and high-availability environments, even during outages and service disruptions.

Together, ZPE Systems and 128T pledge to deliver the highest quality support, and have already demonstrated their strong partnership for a top utilities provider. When this customer required help with their proof-of-concept (POC), ZPE and 128T came together to assist with creating a streamlined and efficient design for the customer’s required implementation.

About ZPE Systems, Inc.

ZPE Systems transforms the enterprise network into a business value creator.

With more than 100 years of combined engineering experience in data center and branch networking, ZPE has developed Nodegrid®, the industry’s first open infrastructure management solution. Nodegrid® provides remote out-of-band capabilities, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and SD-Branch networking — delivered via powerful, all-in-one devices and flexible management software. Today, the world’s most recognizable companies trust Nodegrid® for round-the-clock uptime, increased cost savings, and networking that businesses can rely on.

ZPE’s global headquarters is located in Fremont, California with offices throughout the US and globally in Ireland, India, Brazil and Japan. For more information, visit www.zpesystems.com.

About 128 Technology, Inc.

We’re relentless in our commitment to creating a world where the network is no longer following changes in the computing environment—it’s leading.

We are serial entrepreneurs, die-hard technologists, and principled pragmatists. But most of all, we’re purists—when there’s an important problem to solve, we do it right, or we don’t do it at all. The world needs more than yet another temporary solution. It needs a radical redesign of the core network building block—the router—and that’s what we’ve done. We took our innovation down to the IP layer to solve for every connected session because when the underlay works, the overlay goes away—and so does the accumulation of technical debt.

128T is headquartered in Massachusetts, USA, with additional offices in Germany and Japan. For more information, visit www.128technology.com.