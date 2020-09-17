Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a 5-year Contract for the Commercialization of Its Cements Forlow-carbon Prefabricated Systems

CHAILLÉ-SOUS-LES-ORMEAUX, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (Paris:ALHGR) (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green” or the “Company”), a pioneer in low-carbon cement, announces the signing of an exclusive 5-year contract for the development and commercialization of its low-carbon cement with KP1, the French leader in prefabricated building systems.

This partnership has been officialized following the success of the initial work undertaken in laboratories since the end of 2019. It demonstrates the innovative spirit of these two companies, contributing to transforming the eco-friendly, high-performance buildings of tomorrow, as well as enhancing their commitment to the environment.

According to Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, “This contract with KP1 validates the relevance and success of the collaborative project undertaken over last year. The commitment over several years is extremely tangible, and means that construction components, with concrete having a significantly reduced carbon footprint thanks to our cements, will soon be used by KP1. In light of the situation over the last few months, particularly in the construction sector, we would like to applaud the determination and perseverance of our two organizations, who have managed to stay on track with the implementation schedule. We are delighted to count a group like KP1 among our partners, and together, we plan to construct the buildings and cities of tomorrow, by adopting a different approach”.

Bruno Roqueplo, CEO of KP1, comments: “The prefabricated products we could supply to companies all follow the same rationale: provide compliant and efficient solutions to their construction needs. The French RT 2012 standard, following the E+C- trials, will progress towards an environmental standard (RE2020), and we want KP1 to be a recognized player in this domain. This partnership with Hoffmann Green should eventually enable us to provide building companies with low-carbon prefabricated systems with unseen environmental performances to date, while retaining tried-and-tested technical products”.

Financial calendar:

2020 first-half sales and results, on October 5, 2020 (after market close)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative low-carbon cements with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement.

Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker.

Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About KP1

As the French leader in prefabricated building systems, KP1 designs and builds innovative and efficient solutions based on pre-stressed concrete, polystyrene or composite materials: pre-slabs, beams, fillers, hollow slabs, double walls, etc. The group employs more than 1700 talents who strive to streamline construction sites, in order to build all kinds of buildings (individual housing, collective housing, industrial and commercial buildings) in a compliant, sustainable and cheaper manner. With 40 sites in France, including 21 plants, KP1 has played a major role in the local economy for over 60 years. For more information, please visit sur Linkedin or www.kp1.fr.