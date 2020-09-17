Immervision Introduces JOYCE, the First Humanoid Robot with Intelligent Vision Developed by the Computer Vision Community

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immervision, the Montreal-based leader in wide-angle intelligent vision, introduces JOYCE, the first humanoid robot developed by the computer vision community to help machines gain human-like perception and beyond.

Watch the video: https://vimeo.com/458617443

The purpose of JOYCE is to further advance computer vision technologies by inviting the community to help JOYCE gain a better understanding of her environment by upgrading her optics, sensors and AI algorithms.

To support the realization of this complex task, Immervision is also unveiling the JOYCE Development Kit for engineers and AI developers. This “JOYCE IN A BOX” development kit is equipped with three ultra-wide-angle panomorph cameras calibrated to give 2D hemispheric, 3D stereoscopic hemispheric or full 360 x 360 spherical capture and viewing of the environment. It uses data-In-picture technology so that each of her video frames can be enriched with data from a wide array of sensors providing contextual information to AI and neural networks, computer vision and SLAM algorithms to help increase her visual perception.

Moreover, JOYCE will be streaming live so that people can, not only follow the evolution of her capabilities, but also look through her eyes while she travels around the world, skydives, visits a business conference or a computer vision lab.

JOYCE stems from the Immervision InnovationLab which mission is to accelerate the emergence of new innovative solutions and help build the next generation of intelligent vision systems for a wide range of industry devices.

“At Immervision, we strongly believe in the value of bringing together the computer vision community to break down the silos that are slowing the innovation cycle. Instead, let’s push forward the boundaries of machine perception through cross-pollination. We believe that JOYCE will help develop extremely innovative solutions to resolve complex industry challenges,” said Pascale Nini, President and CEO of Immervision.

Potential use cases include:

Enhance the performance of smart home devices such as vacuum cleaners, lighting systems and home appliances.

Improve optics technologies to ensure driver safety in assisted driving and autonomous cars.

Improve fire fighters ability to detect people and objects over trees and see through smoke.

Improve medical diagnostics to better identify cancer tumors or other conditions on a CT scan.

Help identify early signs of crop diseases, and many more.

To follow JOYCE’s progress and collaboration within the community, visit her at JOYCE.VISION and follow her on her social channels.

