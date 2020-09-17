NWFCU Foundation Donates $10,000 to Inova Cares Clinic for Children

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Northwest Federal Credit Union (NWFCU) Foundation, the charitable arm of Northwest Federal Credit Union, recently presented a check for $10,000 to Hunter Gunn, Director of the Inova Cares Clinic for Children. The clinic provides much needed pediatric services to children of mothers on Medicaid, or without insurance.

“We are thrilled to continue our support of the Inova Cares Clinic for Children,” said Executive Director of the NWFCU Foundation, Kaycee Childress. “Especially during this unprecedented time when medical care is more important and necessary than ever.”

“The Inova Cares Clinic for Children is so grateful for our partnership with NWFCU. For years they have generously donated funds to support and improve the lives our patients. This year, even amidst a pandemic, was no different,” said Gunn. “Because of their donation we will be able to provide better care to our patients, as well as provide some much needed resources to them during this difficult time.”

About Northwest Federal Credit Union Foundation

The NWFCU Foundation was established in 2004 to promote and manage Northwest Federal Credit Union’s philanthropic activities. The mission of NWFCU Foundation is to empower young people to achieve their goals by helping them learn, excel and celebrate life and by supporting their health, well-being and education. The NWFCU Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization. Donations are tax deductible to the extent permissible by law for those who itemize deductions. For more information, visit www.nwfcufoundation.org.

About Northwest Federal Credit Union

Northwest Federal Credit Union is a full-service financial institution ranking among the largest credit unions in Virginia and in the top 60 credit unions in the nation. Established in 1947 and headquartered in Herndon, Va., Northwest Federal's Why is to serve and inspire to transform lives. The Credit Union currently serves more than 260,000 members and has assets in excess of $4 billion. For more information, visit www.nwfcu.org or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.