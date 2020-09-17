InRoads Credit Union Accelerates Digital Transformation, Maintains Personalized, Engaging Member Experience Despite Pandemic

RAHWAY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IMM, the only eSignature provider that specializes in eSignature and digital transaction solutions exclusively for financial institutions and POPio Mobile Video Cloud (POPi/o), the industry’s leading video banking solution, today announced InRoads Credit Union successfully launched an integrated video banking, eSignature platform to provide members more engaging, personalized service. IMM’s eSignature platform, IMM eSign, is now integrated with POPio’s multi-channel video banking solution.

InRoads Credit Union is headquartered in St. Helens, Ore. with more than $288 million in assets, 16,000 members and operates three branches. A long-time IMM customer, the credit union leverages IMM eSign Plus, a business rules-based eSignature platform, to securely and efficiently conduct business transactions in a paperless environment. According to the credit union’s Chief Experience Officer, Ron Winter, it was important to maintain these automated workflows across all channels, including video banking.

“The term business partner is often over-used in our industry, but I truly consider IMM and POPi/o an extension of our team,” said Winter. “Not only were they receptive to our ideas, but both companies were eager to collaborate and to ensure the platform aligned with the credit union’s business goals and strategy. It was truly a collaborative effort, and together, we developed an innovative solution that exceeded our expectations.”

“We are dedicated to providing our members with innovative, convenient tools and services and video banking was the logical next step,” said Winter. “Video banking amplifies our existing digital tools, adding yet another layer of convenience, without sacrificing the personal connection that differentiates the credit union from other institutions in our community. Additionally, the integration with IMM enables us to maintain the automated workflows and operational efficiencies we’ve gained, providing even more value to the credit union.”

The credit union successfully launched “InRoads LIVE,” the integrated video banking with eSignature solution, at the beginning of 2020. Members are able to access the live video banking service across multiple channels including in the branches, the InRoads LIVE mobile app or from a desktop or tablet. Most recently, the credit union reported a surge in member usage and adoption in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winter continued, “The response from our members has been overwhelmingly positive, but we could not have imagined how invaluable it would prove at the onset of the pandemic,” said Winter. “Regardless if our members are on their mobile device, their computer or even in the branch, they can speak to a credit union representative via video with a single tap, exchange documents and sign forms to complete their transaction in a digital environment. The experience is seamless and consistent regardless of how the member wants to interact with the credit union.”

IMM eSign powers millions of end-to-end electronic signature transactions and can interface with virtually every business system used across a financial institution today. The experience is frictionless and easy to use for customers while streamlining internal business processes and the way transactions flow across an institution.

POPi/o’s patented platform merges mobile video chat with real-time digital collaboration to create true virtual branch experiences capable of facilitating complex banking tasks, including in-video deposits, loan applications, secure document exchange, photo ID verification, consultations, account management and more, all while face-to-face with live representatives as if in the same location.

About IMM

For 24 years, IMM has been the premier provider of eSignature and Digital Transaction solutions designed exclusively for financial institutions. Today, more than 1300 banks and credit unions use IMM’s eSignature and Digital Transaction Management solutions across the Institution to elevate consumer experiences while streamlining back-office processes in a comprehensive, end-to-end digital processing environment.

For more information, visit www.immonline.com or call 1.800.836.4750. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter @IMMeSign.

About POPi/o

POPi/o Mobile Video Cloud (POPi/o) is the leader in video banking and collaboration technology—a comprehensive mobile, web, and in-branch video software solution that improves the customer experience. Through the use of two-way video communication and collaboration tools such as screen sharing and document signing capabilities, banks and credit unions empower their sales and customer service channels to conduct a broad range of personal and business interactions. For more information regarding POPi/o, visit http://www.popio.com or call 801-417-9000.

About InRoads Credit Union

InRoads Credit Union (inroadscu.org) is proud to be an inviting, not-for-profit, community-focused, member-owned financial cooperative that’s open to anyone who lives, works, attends school, volunteers, or worships in Columbia, Clatsop, Cowlitz, Multnomah, and Washington Counties. Membership is also available to those with immediate family who are existing InRoads members, including a spouse, child, stepchild, grandchild, parent, stepparent, grandparent, or sibling.