Beachbody On Demand Expands Into Meditation

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beachbody, renowned for its content-based approach to fitness and nutrition, has partnered with meditation app Unplug to create a new program to live on the Beachbody On Demand digital streaming platform called “Unstress.” The 21-day program gives the beginner a day-by-day primer to incorporate brief, effective guided meditations into their daily habits. “Unstress” signals a broader entry into the relaxation and meditation space for Beachbody, at the request of subscribers looking for resources to reduce anxiety and stress, in addition to the current catalogue of fitness, nutrition, and peer support resources provided by the platform.

Beachbody created the program in partnership with the Unplug app and its Founder and CEO, Suze Yalof Schwartz. Strategically designed to offer users a simple approach to meditation, “Unstress” is ideal for even those who suspect they don’t have the time or ability to meditate, as well as for people who have previously had trouble staying consistent with a meditation practice.

“Unstress” is unique in that it provides daily accountability and structure to help take the guesswork out of meditation. With a 21-day calendar of meditations strategically selected to keep people engaged and inspired, the potential benefits of committing to the program are substantial, including improved mood, a clearer mind, a sense of reduced anxiety and calm, and better sleep.

“We’ve been incredibly successful at helping people improve their fitness and nutrition, and it’s time to address the other side of the equation—stress and sleep,” said Beachbody CEO Carl Daikeler. “By combining our unique approach to creating programs with an explicit start and end with the experience Suze and Unplug have at producing great meditation content, we think ‘Unstress’ will introduce a new way to reduce anxiety through meditation to millions more people.”

“Beachbody has been a tremendous partner in the creation of this new program,” said Suze Yalof Schwartz, Founder of the Unplug app. “We fully appreciate the importance of making meditation more accessible and approachable to those both new to and familiar with the practice. We hope this program will lead to more Beachbody users making meditation part of their daily lives and exploring the additional resources available on Beachbody On Demand as well as the Unplug app.”

With each session lasting approximately 10 minutes, Beachbody On Demand recommends subscribers start their mornings with “Unstress” to set the tone for a more relaxed and focused day.

To complement the program, Beachbody also offers additional relaxation and meditation content in its library under the new “Relaxation & Meditation” hub. Beachbody On Demand members will have the opportunity to continue the momentum of their meditation journey with new “Themed Meditations” from Unplug as well as the “I AM” Meditation Series from Elise Joan, creator of “Barre Blend” and co-creator of “3 Week Yoga Retreat.”

“Unstress” is included with each Beachbody membership and accessible beginning today through www.BeachbodyOnDemand.com and on the Beachbody app.

