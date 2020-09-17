Arcimoto Teams With Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee to Bring 2026 FIFA World Cup and Sustainable Transportation to Baltimore

The Futbol Utility Vehicle can be seen around Baltimore promoting the city's bid for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. (Photo: Business Wire)

EUGENE, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcimoto, Inc.® (NASDAQ: FUV), makers of the Fun Utility Vehicle® (FUV®), Rapid Responder™, and Deliverator™—affordable, practical, and joyful pure electric vehicles for everyday commuters and fleets—today announced that it has teamed with the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee in order to promote Baltimore as a host city for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Maryland Sports Commission, in partnership with the Baltimore Ravens, the City of Baltimore and the Maryland Stadium Authority, will use a branded Arcimoto FUV, known internally as the “Futbol Utility Vehicle,” as a head-turning promotional tool to generate excitement for the Baltimore bid, as well as showcase the potential for Arcimoto vehicles to decarbonize large sporting events and mass transit.

“It is an honor to help bring the FIFA World Cup to Baltimore, and to have the opportunity to showcase how high-efficiency, right-sized vehicles can eliminate gridlock and pollution while creating an incredibly fun and sustainable transportation ecosystem for large-scale sporting events,” said Mark Frohnmayer, Founder and CEO of Arcimoto.

“The FIFA World Cup is a once-in-a-generation event that calls for nothing less than the next generation of infrastructure and transportation upgrades,” said Terry Hasseltine, Executive Director of the Maryland Sports Commission. “We’re proud to work with Arcimoto to use rightsized, high efficiency EVs that can easily and sustainably connect fans and staff to the best of Baltimore and our world-class match venue, M&T Bank Stadium.”

“The World Cup matches in downtown Baltimore will be a catalyst for the modernizing of infrastructure and transportation, and the Arcimoto FUV would be a perfect integration to provide a last mile solution,” said Olubunmi Jinadu, Senior Bid Advisor for the Baltimore-Maryland 2026 World Cup Host Committee. “When it comes to providing a smart, sustainable transportation system as part of an unforgettable World Cup in Baltimore, we share the same goal.”

About Arcimoto, Inc.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV) develops and manufactures ultra-efficient and affordable electric vehicles to help the world shift to a sustainable transportation system. Now available to preorder customers on the West Coast, the Arcimoto FUV is purpose-built for everyday driving, transforming ordinary trips into pure-electric joyrides. Available for preorder, the Deliverator and Rapid Responder provide last-mile delivery and emergency response functionality, respectively, at a fraction of the cost and environmental impact of traditional gas-powered vehicles. Every Arcimoto vehicle is built at the Arcimoto Manufacturing Plant in Eugene, Oregon. For more information, please visit Arcimoto.com.