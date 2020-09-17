Altium TASKING Automotive Development Tools Now Support Embedded IT Security From ESCRYPT

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Altium has joined forces with ESCRYPT, a leading provider of IT security solutions in embedded systems, to enhance automotive cybersecurity.

For over 25 years, Altium TASKING has helped automotive software engineers meet proportionately challenging standards, including functional safety features and electric vehicle certification.

The union of TASKING and ESCRYPT gives automobile manufacturers and suppliers an easy and cost-effective way to implement enhanced security features from compiler to security software in accordance with ISO 26262.

TASKING’s development environment easily supports the host-side integration of ESCRYPT’s CycurHSM security software. ESCRYPT’s CycurHSM is specifically targeted at microcontrollers with an integrated, physically encapsulated hardware security module (HSM), such as Infineon Tricore/Aurix, STMicroelectronics Chorus or Renesas RH850.

The embedded security software ensures freedom from interference up to ASIL-D in safety-critical systems and provides the necessary API interfaces. CycurHSM is now qualified for the TASKING toolchain, whose tools are optimized for safety-critical real-time applications and support the same hardware platforms. This simplifies the adaptation of IT security functions to the individual requirements of the vehicle control unit and the E/E architecture, and shortens turnaround times.

Automotive suppliers and OEMs can now use the TASKING development environment to quickly and cost-effectively qualify their systems to an ASIL-D safety concept. CycurHSM then performs the necessary IT security functions in the microcontroller’s hardware security module, such as data encryption and authentication, secure booting, flashing and debugging or runtime manipulation detection.

As Franz Maidl, Director of Global TASKING Business elaborates: "The applications developed with our tools are intended to produce control units and vehicle systems that are safe in every respect. It is therefore a must to include the IT security functions directly in the development process."

Raimund Stampa, Product Manager CycurHSM at ESCRYPT, adds: “For many of our customers who work with TASKING development environments, the seamless integration of IT security measures into their systems will now become even easier by a considerable margin."

ABOUT ALTIUM

Altium LLC (ASX: ALU), a global software company headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is accelerating the pace of innovation through electronics. From individual inventors to multinational corporations, more PCB designers and engineers choose Altium software to design and realize electronics-based products. For over 30 years, Altium has been delivering software that maximizes the productivity of PCB designers and electrical engineers, focusing on developing software that is easy to use and implement, with solutions that enable innovation and deliver industry-leading user productivity.

Products include Altium Designer®, Altium Concord Pro™, Altium 365®, Altium NEXUS®, CircuitMaker®, CircuitStudio®, Octopart®, and TASKING®. To learn more about Altium, visit www.altium.com.

About TASKING

TASKING is the embedded software division of Altium (ASX:ALU). TASKING development tools are used worldwide by car manufacturers and automotive suppliers to develop high-performance microcontroller applications in the fields of powertrain, body/chassis control and ADAS applications, both in traditional environments and for electric vehicles. Users in these and related markets (machinery, agriculture, etc.) rely on TASKING development tools for developing the latest applications while achieving optimum reliability, functional safety and performance.

Further information is available at www.tasking.com

About ESCRYPT

ESCRYPT is a leading provider of IT security solutions in embedded systems as well as consulting services and services for enterprise security and IT secured manufacturing. Nowadays ESCRYPT solutions are used millions of times, especially in the areas of automotive security and automotive series production. ESCRYPT also provides dedicated security services for the Bosch Group’s Corporate IT and its products.

ESCRYPT was acquired by ETAS GmbH, a member of the Bosch Group, in 2012. Headquartered in Bochum, Germany, ESCRYPT has four other German locations as well as subsidiaries in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Sweden, the USA, Canada, India, China, Korea and Japan.

Further information is available at www.escrypt.com