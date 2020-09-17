Maxar Awarded Contract to Build Sixth Geostationary Communications Satellite for Intelsat in 2020

WESTMINSTER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced it will build the Galaxy 37 geostationary communications satellite for Intelsat, operator of the world’s largest integrated satellite and terrestrial network. Galaxy 37 is the sixth Intelsat geostationary communications satellite awarded to Maxar in 2020.

Galaxy 37 will join four previously ordered satellites from Maxar in helping Intelsat transition its existing media distribution and contribution services–uninterrupted–from the 3.7 to 4.0 gigahertz portion of the C-band, to the 4.0 to 4.2 gigahertz portion of the band, freeing up spectrum for 5G terrestrial wireless services.

Galaxy 37 will be based on Maxar’s proven 1300-class spacecraft platform, which offers the flexibility and power for a broad range of customer missions. The satellite is scheduled for delivery in 2023.

“With a relationship dating back to the 1970s, Intelsat has procured 59 spacecraft from Maxar,” said Megan Fitzgerald, Maxar’s Senior Vice President of Space Programs Delivery. “We’re delighted to add Galaxy 37 to the five other spacecraft we’re currently building for Intelsat.”

“Maxar has been a trusted and reliable partner in delivering world-class spacecraft to Intelsat for many years,” said Mike DeMarco, Intelsat Chief Services Officer. “We look forward to working with them on Galaxy 37, which will play an essential role in our U.S. C-band clearing strategy.”

In addition to the five C-band satellites Intelsat has ordered from Maxar in 2020 to support their C-band spectrum transition, the company also contracted Maxar to manufacture its next-generation Intelsat 40e geostationary communications satellite.

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,000 team members in 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About Intelsat

As the foundational architects of satellite technology, Intelsat operates the world’s largest and most advanced satellite fleet and connectivity infrastructure. We apply our unparalleled expertise and global scale to connect people, businesses and communities, no matter how difficult the challenge. Intelsat is uniquely positioned to help our customers turn possibilities into reality – transformation happens when businesses, governments, and communities use Intelsat’s next-generation global network and managed services to build their connected future. Imagine here, with us, at www.intelsat.com.

